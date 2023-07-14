Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.2%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|53.05%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|69.45%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|26.91%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|15.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|47.78%
|2021
|1.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|56.45%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.1%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|BIMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|53.05%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|63.64%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|25.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|15.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIMBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|47.78%
|2021
|1.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|56.85%
|2020
|0.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2019
|1.1%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|BIMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.7 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|2.58%
|Number of Holdings
|2488
|4
|4478
|3.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.67 B
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|5.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.22%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|90.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.72%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|10.25%
|Cash
|22.80%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|67.84%
|Stocks
|7.18%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|78.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.29%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|19.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|92.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|87.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.73%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|12.99%
|Healthcare
|13.98%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|24.80%
|Energy
|11.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.66%
|Technology
|10.97%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|94.88%
|Industrials
|8.80%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|10.24%
|Consumer Defense
|8.01%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|7.09%
|Real Estate
|6.47%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|25.59%
|Financial Services
|6.32%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|87.40%
|Communication Services
|5.56%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|96.06%
|Basic Materials
|5.12%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|22.83%
|Utilities
|4.87%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|5.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIMBX % Rank
|US
|9.62%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|63.25%
|Non US
|-2.44%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|91.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.05%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|60.78%
|Securitized
|32.30%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|6.71%
|Corporate
|26.51%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|18.37%
|Government
|0.15%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|81.98%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|98.94%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|96.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIMBX % Rank
|US
|64.09%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|8.48%
|Non US
|3.63%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|53.36%
|BIMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|89.57%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|36.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|8.22%
|BIMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIMBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|491.00%
|98.83%
|BIMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.13%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|96.47%
|BIMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BIMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIMBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|23.74%
|BIMBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2015
7.04
7.0%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2015
7.04
7.0%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2009; Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Systematic Fixed Income Group since 2015;Deputy Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock’s Model-Based Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group since 2010; Co-Head of Credit Investments and Member of the Fixed Income Research Approval Committee of Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”) from 2001 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Jeffrey Rosenberg, CFA. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio since 2018, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Chief Fixed Income Strategist and member of the BlackRock Investment Institute since 2016; Chief Investment Strategist for Fundamental Fixed Income at BlackRock since 2011; Chief Credit Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2002 to 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...