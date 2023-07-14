Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund

mutual fund
BILPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.74 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BILPX) Primary C (BCLPX) A (BALPX)
BILPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.74 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BILPX) Primary C (BCLPX) A (BALPX)
BILPX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.74 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BILPX) Primary C (BCLPX) A (BALPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund

BILPX | Fund

$9.74

$8.89 B

0.00%

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$8.89 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund

BILPX | Fund

$9.74

$8.89 B

0.00%

1.23%

BILPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Event Driven Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark McKenna

Fund Description

BILPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -11.6% 15.8% 47.00%
1 Yr -0.2% -33.0% 41.7% 19.42%
3 Yr 0.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 12.24%
5 Yr 1.0%* -4.8% 11.1% 9.64%
10 Yr -2.4%* -4.6% 7.6% 2.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -31.7% 23.2% 28.57%
2021 -0.4% -20.7% 10.7% 20.62%
2020 1.0% -12.4% 14.7% 10.00%
2019 0.9% -13.2% 12.9% 40.51%
2018 0.7% -11.7% 7.9% 28.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -11.7% 15.8% 47.00%
1 Yr -0.2% -33.0% 41.7% 19.42%
3 Yr 0.7%* -10.5% 13.4% 11.22%
5 Yr 1.0%* -4.8% 11.1% 9.64%
10 Yr 3.4%* -4.6% 7.6% 2.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.5% -31.7% 23.2% 28.57%
2021 -0.4% -20.7% 10.7% 20.62%
2020 1.0% -12.4% 14.7% 15.56%
2019 0.9% -12.7% 12.9% 7.59%
2018 0.7% -11.5% 13.2% 24.29%

NAV & Total Return History

BILPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BILPX Category Low Category High BILPX % Rank
Net Assets 8.89 B 105 K 12.6 B 6.73%
Number of Holdings 288 5 2526 41.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.28 B -619 M 6.53 B 2.88%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.6% 96.1% 67.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 80.52%
  2. Analog Devices Inc 6.61%
  3. S&P Global Inc 6.56%
  4. IHS Markit Ltd 6.50%
  5. Varian Medical Systems Inc 6.42%
  6. Maxim Integrated Products Inc 6.20%
  7. Nuance Communications Inc 5.96%
  8. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc 5.83%
  9. Cerner Corp 5.73%
  10. Slack Technologies Inc Class A 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BILPX % Rank
Cash 		55.48% -225.56% 102.75% 38.46%
Stocks 		39.46% -57.09% 325.56% 33.65%
Bonds 		2.96% -1.04% 63.30% 35.58%
Convertible Bonds 		1.34% 0.00% 95.47% 29.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.70% 0.00% 5.67% 13.46%
Other 		0.05% -11.90% 43.69% 48.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BILPX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.46% 0.00% 27.28% 3.23%
Technology 		23.31% 0.00% 100.00% 17.20%
Industrials 		20.13% 0.00% 27.58% 31.18%
Communication Services 		12.95% 0.00% 33.72% 59.14%
Financial Services 		6.26% 0.00% 98.37% 75.27%
Basic Materials 		5.90% 0.00% 42.74% 39.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.13% 0.00% 29.06% 81.72%
Consumer Defense 		1.70% 0.00% 30.58% 50.54%
Energy 		0.60% 0.00% 53.30% 68.82%
Real Estate 		0.58% 0.00% 93.91% 65.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 66.28% 64.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BILPX % Rank
US 		26.15% -55.82% 325.56% 32.69%
Non US 		13.31% -7.09% 86.98% 34.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BILPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		94.21% 0.00% 100.00% 45.19%
Corporate 		5.79% 0.00% 100.00% 35.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 30.95% 23.08%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 93.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.82% 93.27%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.33% 93.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BILPX % Rank
US 		2.71% -1.04% 80.93% 35.58%
Non US 		0.25% -64.71% 9.68% 17.31%

BILPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.73% 9.52% 84.47%
Management Fee 1.11% 0.13% 1.65% 56.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% 93.92%

Sales Fees

BILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 30.00% 483.00% 8.99%

BILPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BILPX Category Low Category High BILPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 92.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BILPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BILPX Category Low Category High BILPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.73% -2.49% 4.20% 41.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BILPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BILPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark McKenna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2015

7.07

7.1%

Mark McKenna is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Harvard Management Company from 2009 to 2014; Portfolio Manager at Caxton Associates, LLC from 2004 to 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×