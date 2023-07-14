Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$8.89 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|47.00%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|19.42%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|12.24%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|9.64%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|2.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|BILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.5%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|28.57%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|20.62%
|2020
|1.0%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|10.00%
|2019
|0.9%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|40.51%
|2018
|0.7%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|28.57%
|Period
|BILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|47.00%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|19.42%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|11.22%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|9.64%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|2.94%
* Annualized
|BILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.89 B
|105 K
|12.6 B
|6.73%
|Number of Holdings
|288
|5
|2526
|41.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.28 B
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|2.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|7.6%
|96.1%
|67.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILPX % Rank
|Cash
|55.48%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|38.46%
|Stocks
|39.46%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|33.65%
|Bonds
|2.96%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|35.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.34%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|29.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.70%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|13.46%
|Other
|0.05%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|48.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILPX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.46%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|3.23%
|Technology
|23.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.20%
|Industrials
|20.13%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|31.18%
|Communication Services
|12.95%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|59.14%
|Financial Services
|6.26%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|75.27%
|Basic Materials
|5.90%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|39.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.13%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|81.72%
|Consumer Defense
|1.70%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|50.54%
|Energy
|0.60%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|68.82%
|Real Estate
|0.58%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|65.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|64.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILPX % Rank
|US
|26.15%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|32.69%
|Non US
|13.31%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|34.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|94.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.19%
|Corporate
|5.79%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.95%
|23.08%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|93.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.82%
|93.27%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.33%
|93.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILPX % Rank
|US
|2.71%
|-1.04%
|80.93%
|35.58%
|Non US
|0.25%
|-64.71%
|9.68%
|17.31%
|BILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|84.47%
|Management Fee
|1.11%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|56.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|93.92%
|BILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|8.99%
|BILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|92.31%
|BILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.73%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|41.75%
|BILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2015
7.07
7.1%
Mark McKenna is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Harvard Management Company from 2009 to 2014; Portfolio Manager at Caxton Associates, LLC from 2004 to 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
