Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
by companies or other issuers to finance (or re‑finance) the ownership, development, construction, maintenance, renovation, enhancement, or operation of infrastructure assets;
|•
|
by companies or other issuers that invest in, own, lease or hold infrastructure assets; and
|•
|
by companies or other issuers that operate infrastructure assets or provide services, products or raw materials related to the development, construction, maintenance, renovation, enhancement or operation of infrastructure assets.
|•
|
transportation (e.g., airports, metro systems, subways, railroads, ports, toll roads);
|•
|
transportation equipment (e.g., shipping, aircraft, railcars, containers);
|•
|
electric utilities and power (e.g., power generation, transmission and distribution);
|•
|
energy (e.g., exploration and production, pipeline, storage, refining and distribution of energy), including renewable energies (e.g., wind, solar, hydro, geothermal);
|•
|
communication networks and equipment;
|•
|
water and sewage treatment;
|•
|
social infrastructure (e.g., health care facilities, government buildings and other public service facilities); and
|•
|
metals, mining, and other resources and services related to infrastructure assets (e.g., cement, chemical companies).
|Period
|BILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|5.55%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|12.34%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|11.02%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|34.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|13.89%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|45.66%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|80.06%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|74.92%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|26.60%
|Period
|BILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|5.55%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|9.00%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|11.40%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|21.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BILDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|13.99%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|45.66%
|2020
|0.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|80.06%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|65.57%
|2018
|0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|4.02%
|BILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|66.15%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|1
|17234
|92.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|99.5 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|70.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.53%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|66.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILDX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.26%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|75.12%
|Cash
|5.88%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|26.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.85%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|35.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|36.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|39.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|16.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILDX % Rank
|Securitized
|54.23%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|11.57%
|Corporate
|39.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.88%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|37.61%
|Government
|0.79%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|94.99%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|39.83%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BILDX % Rank
|US
|78.78%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|78.69%
|Non US
|13.48%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|24.01%
|BILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|61.43%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|85.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|BILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BILDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|4.31%
|BILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.57%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|49.14%
|BILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BILDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.63%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|7.37%
|BILDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Mr. Contes is a Global Infrastructure Investments portfolio manager. He joined DoubleLine Capital in 2013 as a member of the Emerging Markets Fixed Income group focusing on transportation and energy sectors. Prior to joining DoubleLine Capital, he was a member of the investment team at ICE Canyon, LLC for six years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Mr. Hsu is a Global Infrastructure Investments portfolio manager. He has been a member of the investment team at DoubleLine Capital since 2009 focusing on structured products. Prior to joining DoubleLine Capital, he was a member of the investment team at Trust Company of the West for seven years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
