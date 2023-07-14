Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.