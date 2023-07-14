Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.03 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.2%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIKMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|98.62%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|98.39%
|3 Yr
|-9.7%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|96.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIKMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|73.55%
|2021
|-11.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|98.31%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|Period
|BIKMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|94.95%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|94.95%
|3 Yr
|-9.7%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|96.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIKMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|73.55%
|2021
|-11.3%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|98.31%
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|BIKMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.03 M
|167 K
|150 B
|96.33%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|5
|516
|68.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.52 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|95.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.15%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|6.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.50%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|10.14%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|85.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|83.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|84.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|82.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|82.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.23%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|15.90%
|Utilities
|19.97%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|0.46%
|Financial Services
|12.03%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|63.82%
|Real Estate
|10.92%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|0.69%
|Healthcare
|10.07%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|87.33%
|Communication Services
|9.31%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|15.90%
|Basic Materials
|6.15%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|58.99%
|Technology
|5.17%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|97.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.06%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|94.47%
|Consumer Defense
|2.09%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|94.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|95.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Non US
|89.63%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|49.54%
|US
|9.87%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|20.28%
|BIKMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|32.48%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|63.28%
|BIKMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIKMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIKMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|89.06%
|BIKMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.10%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|10.80%
|BIKMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIKMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIKMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.54%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|35.03%
|BIKMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Rice joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...