The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and rights, with a goal of maintaining at least 75% of the Fund’s portfolio in companies with market capitalizations greater than the median of the Russell 3000 ® Growth Index or $5 billion, whichever is lower. The median market capitalization of the Russell 3000 ® Growth Index changes due to market conditions and also changes with the composition of the index. As of June 30, 2022, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 3000 ® Growth Index was approximately $2.1 billion. With respect to the remaining 25% of the equity weighting of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in companies of any size, including, but not limited to, those with market capitalizations less than the lower of the median of the Russell 3000 ® Growth Index or $5 billion, whichever is lower. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector.

Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Growth Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in

excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Growth Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities