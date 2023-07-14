Dividend Investing Ideas Center
34.8%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$97.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.6%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BIIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|19.06%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|31.39%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|29.71%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|59.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|27.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIIGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|49.58%
|2021
|5.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|42.18%
|2020
|6.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|63.12%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|BIIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIIGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|85.78%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|3509
|40.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|84.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.62%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|30.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIIGX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.84%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|92.17%
|Cash
|6.16%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|5.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|9.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|8.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIIGX % Rank
|Technology
|40.64%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|27.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.11%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|39.08%
|Healthcare
|12.65%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|50.78%
|Communication Services
|11.50%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|39.90%
|Financial Services
|7.17%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|68.67%
|Consumer Defense
|5.05%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|30.75%
|Industrials
|3.71%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|75.35%
|Basic Materials
|2.10%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|30.17%
|Energy
|0.08%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|53.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|69.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIIGX % Rank
|US
|89.02%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|79.97%
|Non US
|4.82%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|35.70%
|BIIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|66.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BIIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIIGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|84.42%
|BIIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIIGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|19.36%
|BIIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BIIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIIGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.34%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|51.94%
|BIIGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 08, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Ken began working with SRAM in 2017 as an advisor to the Small Cap Equities strategy. At SRAM, he capitalizes on 26 years in the institutional investment healthcare sector. His previous experience includes overseeing Humana’s corporate venture capital effort, eleven years as an award-winning sell-side analyst and the last 13 years on the buyside as a sub-advisor at Friess Associates (long only) and Blackthorn Investment Group (market neutral). At Blackthorn, he was part of four-person portfolio team that won back to back “Top Lipper Award for Market Neutral Hedge Fund in North America”. Ken also currently manages his own long oriented healthcare fund, TallGrass Health Sciences Fund. Ken graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in finance and minor in accounting. Ken has served on the Dean of Student’s Advisory Board and the Finance Advisory Board of the Business School at K-State.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
