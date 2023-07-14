Home
Buffalo Large Cap Fund

mutual fund
BIIGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$30.31 +0.09 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BUFEX) Primary Inst (BIIGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Buffalo Large Cap Fund

BIIGX | Fund

$30.31

$97.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.8%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$97.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 83.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Buffalo Large Cap Fund

BIIGX | Fund

$30.31

$97.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.78%

BIIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Buffalo Large Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Buffalo
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1935230
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ken Laudan

Fund Description

The Growth Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, including preferred stock, convertible securities, warrants and rights, with a goal of maintaining at least 75% of the Fund’s portfolio in companies with market capitalizations greater than the median of the Russell 3000® Growth Index or $5 billion, whichever is lower. The median market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Growth Index changes due to market conditions and also changes with the composition of the index. As of June 30, 2022, the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell 3000® Growth Index was approximately $2.1 billion. With respect to the remaining 25% of the equity weighting of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may invest in companies of any size, including, but not limited to, those with market capitalizations less than the lower of the median of the Russell 3000® Growth Index or $5 billion, whichever is lower. In addition to the Fund’s investments in domestic securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities of foreign companies that are traded on U.S. stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies in any sector. The Fund may have significant investments in the information technology sector.
Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor” or “KCM”), seeks to identify companies for the Growth Fund’s portfolio that are expected to experience growth based on the identification of long-term, measurable secular trends, and which, as a result, the Advisor believes may have potential revenue growth in
excess of the gross domestic product growth rate. Companies are screened using in-depth, in-house research to identify those which the Advisor believes have favorable attributes, including attractive valuation, strong management, conservative debt, free cash flow, scalable business models, and competitive advantages. The Advisor may sell the Growth Fund’s investments to secure gains, limit losses or reinvest in more promising investment opportunities
BIIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.8% -41.7% 64.0% 19.06%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 31.39%
3 Yr 3.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 29.71%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 59.76%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 27.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -85.9% 81.6% 49.58%
2021 5.1% -31.0% 26.7% 42.18%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 63.12%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.8% -41.7% 64.0% 17.75%
1 Yr 20.4% -46.2% 77.9% 28.76%
3 Yr 3.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 29.58%
5 Yr N/A* -30.3% 23.8% 56.96%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 25.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -85.9% 81.6% 49.67%
2021 5.1% -31.0% 26.7% 42.18%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 63.12%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BIIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIIGX Category Low Category High BIIGX % Rank
Net Assets 97.4 M 189 K 222 B 85.78%
Number of Holdings 71 2 3509 40.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 84.67%
Weighting of Top 10 50.62% 11.4% 116.5% 30.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.08%
  2. Apple Inc 7.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.95%
  5. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 6.16%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 3.09%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 2.54%
  8. Danaher Corp 2.52%
  9. Kansas City Southern 2.43%
  10. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIIGX % Rank
Stocks 		93.84% 50.26% 104.50% 92.17%
Cash 		6.16% -10.83% 49.73% 5.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIIGX % Rank
Technology 		40.64% 0.00% 65.70% 27.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.11% 0.00% 62.57% 39.08%
Healthcare 		12.65% 0.00% 39.76% 50.78%
Communication Services 		11.50% 0.00% 66.40% 39.90%
Financial Services 		7.17% 0.00% 43.06% 68.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.05% 0.00% 25.50% 30.75%
Industrials 		3.71% 0.00% 30.65% 75.35%
Basic Materials 		2.10% 0.00% 18.91% 30.17%
Energy 		0.08% 0.00% 41.09% 53.92%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 69.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIIGX % Rank
US 		89.02% 34.69% 100.00% 79.97%
Non US 		4.82% 0.00% 54.22% 35.70%

BIIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.01% 20.29% 66.58%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 316.74% 84.42%

BIIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIIGX Category Low Category High BIIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIIGX Category Low Category High BIIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -6.13% 1.75% 51.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ken Laudan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2021

1.15

1.2%

Ken began working with SRAM in 2017 as an advisor to the Small Cap Equities strategy. At SRAM, he capitalizes on 26 years in the institutional investment healthcare sector. His previous experience includes overseeing Humana’s corporate venture capital effort, eleven years as an award-winning sell-side analyst and the last 13 years on the buyside as a sub-advisor at Friess Associates (long only) and Blackthorn Investment Group (market neutral). At Blackthorn, he was part of four-person portfolio team that won back to back “Top Lipper Award for Market Neutral Hedge Fund in North America”. Ken also currently manages his own long oriented healthcare fund, TallGrass Health Sciences Fund. Ken graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in finance and minor in accounting. Ken has served on the Dean of Student’s Advisory Board and the Finance Advisory Board of the Business School at K-State.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

