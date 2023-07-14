Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.1%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$15.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 94.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Texas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Monteagle Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jody Team

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest at least 80% of its assets, less any borrowing for investment purposes, in the common stock of companies either (i) headquartered in Texas based on information provided by Morningstar, Inc., (ii) organized under the laws of Texas, or (iii) that, during the most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in Texas or that have at least 50% of its assets in Texas. In determining whether a company meets this condition, the Sub-Adviser may rely on such information and sources as the Sub-Adviser deems reasonable and appropriate.

The Fund will be invested across a broad market capitalization spectrum, including small, mid and large capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser typically selects companies in which to invest by performing an initial market capitalization screening of $500 million or more. The Sub-Adviser controls for risk by performing fundamental analyses of the initially screened companies. The Sub-Adviser analyzes factors such as financial conditions, industry position, and market and economic conditions and trends to select investments and make buy and sell decisions. Once the Sub-Adviser selects companies in which to invest, the Sub-Adviser initially equally weights the companies within each sector. The Sub-Adviser does not equally weight each sector within the Fund.

The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its assets in any industry or group of related industries. However, the Fund does intend to have a high level of investments in the oil and gas industry due to the Fund’s management team’s belief that such industry has superior growth opportunities. Except as otherwise permitted by the Fund’s non-fundamental policies, any concentration in a specific sector or industry will be under this 25% concentration threshold.

BIGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -23.7% 31.6% 93.94%
1 Yr 1.8% -41.1% 28.9% 82.32%
3 Yr 13.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 9.16%
5 Yr 1.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 33.06%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -52.6% 20.1% 5.90%
2021 8.5% -25.0% 15.1% 31.33%
2020 4.2% -2.9% 196.6% 28.18%
2019 2.3% -2.6% 8.3% 92.59%
2018 -2.8% -11.1% 0.0% 33.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -27.0% 31.6% 84.09%
1 Yr 1.8% -41.1% 48.6% 72.80%
3 Yr 13.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 7.75%
5 Yr 2.1%* -15.0% 80.8% 41.18%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -52.6% 20.1% 5.90%
2021 8.5% -25.0% 15.1% 31.33%
2020 4.2% -2.9% 196.6% 28.18%
2019 2.3% -2.6% 8.3% 92.59%
2018 -2.4% -11.1% 0.0% 38.46%

NAV & Total Return History

BIGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIGTX Category Low Category High BIGTX % Rank
Net Assets 15.4 M 481 K 145 B 91.44%
Number of Holdings 158 1 2445 37.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.22 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 94.22%
Weighting of Top 10 13.79% 2.9% 100.0% 65.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Michaels Companies Inc 2.62%
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc 2.50%
  3. Match Group Inc (Old) 2.12%
  4. RealPage Inc 2.00%
  5. Kraton Corp 1.96%
  6. Brinker International Inc 1.94%
  7. Option on SPDRÂ® Gold Shares 1.90%
  8. Option on SPDRÂ® Gold Shares 1.90%
  9. Option on SPDRÂ® Gold Shares 1.90%
  10. Option on SPDRÂ® Gold Shares 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGTX % Rank
Stocks 		96.95% 0.00% 100.57% 70.35%
Other 		2.07% -1.04% 36.11% 1.01%
Cash 		0.99% -2.51% 100.00% 55.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 60.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 60.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 59.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGTX % Rank
Energy 		22.37% 0.00% 58.13% 1.26%
Industrials 		17.11% 0.00% 45.89% 43.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.81% 2.49% 46.48% 15.37%
Financial Services 		14.25% 0.00% 46.10% 44.08%
Technology 		11.50% 0.00% 40.65% 85.89%
Basic Materials 		6.45% 0.00% 26.18% 29.22%
Healthcare 		4.52% 0.00% 47.15% 94.21%
Consumer Defense 		4.15% 0.00% 32.18% 45.34%
Utilities 		1.71% 0.00% 18.97% 76.32%
Communication Services 		1.16% 0.00% 30.98% 84.38%
Real Estate 		0.98% 0.00% 25.82% 86.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGTX % Rank
US 		95.16% 0.00% 100.04% 57.04%
Non US 		1.79% 0.00% 27.19% 42.96%

BIGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.03% 33.98% 17.69%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 19.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 28.67%

Sales Fees

BIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 94.00% 0.00% 321.00% 89.11%

BIGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIGTX Category Low Category High BIGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 30.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIGTX Category Low Category High BIGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -2.06% 3.38% 86.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BIGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jody Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2013

8.71

8.7%

Jody Team, CFP®. Mr. Team received a BBA in Finance from Abilene Christian University in May of 2001. Mr. Team earned the Certified Financial PlannerTM marks in June of 2004 after passing the CFP Board exam and meeting the education, experience and ethics requirements set forth by the CFP Board. Mr. Team established J. Team Financial, Inc. d/b/a Team Financial Strategies in May of 2005 and has operated Team Financial Strategies since its inception. He is the President of the company and is the Chair of the firm’s investment team. At Team, Mr. Team advises on individual client asset allocations as well as multiple models that are implemented with clients of the firm. Mr. Team serves as the lead portfolio manager of the Fund.

Scott Haynes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2013

8.71

8.7%

Mr. Haynes received a BBA in Management/Marketing from Abilene Christian University in May of 2001. Mr. Haynes earned the Certified Financial PlannerTM marks in May of 2013 after passing the CFP Board exam and meeting the education, experience and ethics requirements set forth by the CFP Board. Mr. Haynes has worked as a financial advisor since 2001. From 2001-2010, Mr. Haynes worked for Edward Jones advising individuals on their investment portfolios. Mr. Haynes started his financial planning and investment advisor career with Team Financial Strategies in May of 2010. Mr. Haynes is a Senior Advisor at Team and a member of the firm’s investment committee. Mr. Haynes advises clients on individual client asset allocations and is a contributor to the construction of the firm’s allocation models.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

