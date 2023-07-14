Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$15.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.8%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 94.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s principal investment strategy is to invest at least 80% of its assets, less any borrowing for investment purposes, in the common stock of companies either (i) headquartered in Texas based on information provided by Morningstar, Inc., (ii) organized under the laws of Texas, or (iii) that, during the most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in Texas or that have at least 50% of its assets in Texas. In determining whether a company meets this condition, the Sub-Adviser may rely on such information and sources as the Sub-Adviser deems reasonable and appropriate.
The Fund will be invested across a broad market capitalization spectrum, including small, mid and large capitalization companies. The Sub-Adviser typically selects companies in which to invest by performing an initial market capitalization screening of $500 million or more. The Sub-Adviser controls for risk by performing fundamental analyses of the initially screened companies. The Sub-Adviser analyzes factors such as financial conditions, industry position, and market and economic conditions and trends to select investments and make buy and sell decisions. Once the Sub-Adviser selects companies in which to invest, the Sub-Adviser initially equally weights the companies within each sector. The Sub-Adviser does not equally weight each sector within the Fund.
The Fund will not invest 25% or more of its assets in any industry or group of related industries. However, the Fund does intend to have a high level of investments in the oil and gas industry due to the Fund’s management team’s belief that such industry has superior growth opportunities. Except as otherwise permitted by the Fund’s non-fundamental policies, any concentration in a specific sector or industry will be under this 25% concentration threshold.
|Period
|BIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|93.94%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|82.32%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|9.16%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|33.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|5.90%
|2021
|8.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|31.33%
|2020
|4.2%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.18%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|92.59%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|33.14%
|Period
|BIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|84.09%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|72.80%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|7.75%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|41.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|5.90%
|2021
|8.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|31.33%
|2020
|4.2%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.18%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|92.59%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|38.46%
|BIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.4 M
|481 K
|145 B
|91.44%
|Number of Holdings
|158
|1
|2445
|37.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.22 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|94.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.79%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|65.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.95%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|70.35%
|Other
|2.07%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|1.01%
|Cash
|0.99%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|55.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|60.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|60.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|59.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGTX % Rank
|Energy
|22.37%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|1.26%
|Industrials
|17.11%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|43.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.81%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|15.37%
|Financial Services
|14.25%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|44.08%
|Technology
|11.50%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|85.89%
|Basic Materials
|6.45%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|29.22%
|Healthcare
|4.52%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|94.21%
|Consumer Defense
|4.15%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|45.34%
|Utilities
|1.71%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|76.32%
|Communication Services
|1.16%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|84.38%
|Real Estate
|0.98%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|86.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGTX % Rank
|US
|95.16%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|57.04%
|Non US
|1.79%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|42.96%
|BIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|17.69%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|28.67%
|BIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|94.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|89.11%
|BIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|30.15%
|BIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|86.33%
|BIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Jody Team, CFP®. Mr. Team received a BBA in Finance from Abilene Christian University in May of 2001. Mr. Team earned the Certified Financial PlannerTM marks in June of 2004 after passing the CFP Board exam and meeting the education, experience and ethics requirements set forth by the CFP Board. Mr. Team established J. Team Financial, Inc. d/b/a Team Financial Strategies in May of 2005 and has operated Team Financial Strategies since its inception. He is the President of the company and is the Chair of the firm’s investment team. At Team, Mr. Team advises on individual client asset allocations as well as multiple models that are implemented with clients of the firm. Mr. Team serves as the lead portfolio manager of the Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Mr. Haynes received a BBA in Management/Marketing from Abilene Christian University in May of 2001. Mr. Haynes earned the Certified Financial PlannerTM marks in May of 2013 after passing the CFP Board exam and meeting the education, experience and ethics requirements set forth by the CFP Board. Mr. Haynes has worked as a financial advisor since 2001. From 2001-2010, Mr. Haynes worked for Edward Jones advising individuals on their investment portfolios. Mr. Haynes started his financial planning and investment advisor career with Team Financial Strategies in May of 2010. Mr. Haynes is a Senior Advisor at Team and a member of the firm’s investment committee. Mr. Haynes advises clients on individual client asset allocations and is a contributor to the construction of the firm’s allocation models.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
