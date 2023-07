Yulin Long is a vice president and portfolio manager for American Century Investments®, a premier investment manager headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. Dr. Long joined the company in 2005. Previously, she was an analyst focused on the development of an international stock selection model. Prior to that, she worked for Cornerstone Research as an associate conducting financial and accounting analysis for complex business litigation cases. Dr. Long earned a Ph.D. in accounting from Stanford University. She also has a Master of Philosophy degree in accounting from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a bachelor's degree in finance from Beijing University. She is a CFA charterholder.