Trending ETFs

Baron International Growth Fund

mutual fund
BIGFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.36 -0.06 -0.23%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (BIGFX) Primary Inst (BINIX) Retirement (BIGUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baron International Growth Fund

BIGFX | Fund

$26.36

$554 M

0.01%

$0.00

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$554 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIGFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baron International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baron Capital Group, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Kass

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified fund that invests for the long term primarily in equity securities in the form of common stock of non-U.S. growth companies. Non-U.S. securities include securities that the Adviser determines are “non-U.S.” based on the consideration of an issuer’s domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, the source of its revenue or other factors. The Fund seeks to diversify its investments among several developed countries and developing countries throughout the world, although the Fund may only invest up to 35% of its net assets in developing countries. Developing countries include countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index, countries in the MSCI Frontier Markets (FM) Index and other countries determined by the Adviser to be developing countries based on classifications made by the International Monetary Fund or on country characteristics similar to those of the countries in the EM and FM Indexes. The Fund may purchase securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Adviser seeks to invest in businesses it believes have significant opportunities for growth, sustainable competitive advantages, exceptional management, and an attractive valuation.
The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. securities generally are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, so the Adviser buys and sells foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. The Adviser usually does not hedge against possible fluctuations in exchange rates, but exposure to a particular currency that the Adviser believes is overvalued may be hedged if the Fund has a substantial position in
securities traded in that currency. The Fund may buy and sell currencies for cash at current exchange rates, or use an agreement to purchase or sell a specified currency at a specified future date or within a specified time period, at a price set at the time of the contract. 
Read More

BIGFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -15.6% 24.4% 90.37%
1 Yr 13.7% -15.2% 26.9% 74.31%
3 Yr 0.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 42.22%
5 Yr 1.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 31.25%
10 Yr 4.7%* -3.8% 9.4% 23.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -49.5% -11.5% 64.73%
2021 2.0% -11.8% 9.8% 37.35%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 17.81%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 31.28%
2018 -4.5% -7.5% 11.0% 75.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -35.3% 24.4% 88.76%
1 Yr 13.7% -46.8% 26.9% 72.02%
3 Yr 0.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 42.82%
5 Yr 2.5%* -10.0% 35.2% 32.38%
10 Yr 5.8%* -3.1% 9.9% 18.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIGFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.5% -49.5% -11.5% 64.73%
2021 2.0% -11.8% 9.8% 37.35%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 17.81%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 31.28%
2018 -3.9% -7.5% 11.0% 61.40%

NAV & Total Return History

BIGFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIGFX Category Low Category High BIGFX % Rank
Net Assets 554 M 167 K 150 B 59.40%
Number of Holdings 122 5 516 16.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 121 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 73.50%
Weighting of Top 10 19.01% 10.3% 99.1% 98.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  2. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  3. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  4. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  5. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  6. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  7. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  8. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  9. BNP Paribas 3.12%
  10. BNP Paribas 3.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.02% 88.72% 101.51% 86.18%
Cash 		6.98% -1.51% 11.28% 14.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 28.57%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 41.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 18.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 20.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGFX % Rank
Basic Materials 		16.56% 0.00% 23.15% 3.00%
Industrials 		15.73% 0.68% 31.28% 45.85%
Technology 		13.04% 1.51% 38.21% 82.49%
Healthcare 		12.34% 1.36% 29.58% 71.89%
Financial Services 		11.97% 0.00% 38.62% 64.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.33% 0.00% 46.28% 48.85%
Communication Services 		9.08% 0.00% 41.13% 17.28%
Consumer Defense 		6.42% 0.00% 28.66% 65.67%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 24.97% 31.11%
Real Estate 		0.73% 0.00% 17.78% 31.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 57.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIGFX % Rank
Non US 		86.48% 70.50% 101.51% 78.34%
US 		6.54% 0.00% 25.68% 40.78%

BIGFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 37.19% 62.85%
Management Fee 0.88% 0.00% 1.50% 84.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

BIGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIGFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 330.00% 61.72%

BIGFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIGFX Category Low Category High BIGFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.01% 0.00% 6.96% 46.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIGFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIGFX Category Low Category High BIGFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -1.69% 3.16% 68.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIGFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIGFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Kass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Michael Kass has been the portfolio manager of Baron International Growth Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2008 and December 31, 2010. He joined the Adviser in 2007 to develop an international growth strategy. From 1996 until 2003, Mr. Kass co-managed the Furman Selz Large Cap Growth portfolios, and beginning in 1998, he co-founded the Artemis Funds, a long-short strategy with a similar discipline as Large Cap Growth. In 2003, Mr. Kass formed Artemis Advisors, LLC to acquire the Artemis Funds from ING Furman Selz. Mr. Kass spent ten years in equity investment management at ING Furman Selz, and was named a senior managing director and portfolio manager in 1996. From 1989 until 1993, he was an associate in investment banking at Lazard Frères. Mr. Kass began his career in 1987 as an analyst in corporate finance at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University with a B.A. in Economics in 1987.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

