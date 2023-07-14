Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
13.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$554 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|90.37%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|74.31%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|42.22%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|31.25%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|23.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|64.73%
|2021
|2.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|37.35%
|2020
|9.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|17.81%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|31.28%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|75.44%
|Period
|BIGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|88.76%
|1 Yr
|13.7%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|72.02%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|42.82%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|32.38%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|18.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|64.73%
|2021
|2.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|37.35%
|2020
|9.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|17.81%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|31.28%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|61.40%
|BIGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|554 M
|167 K
|150 B
|59.40%
|Number of Holdings
|122
|5
|516
|16.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|121 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|73.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.01%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|98.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.02%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|86.18%
|Cash
|6.98%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|14.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|28.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|41.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|18.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|20.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|16.56%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|3.00%
|Industrials
|15.73%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|45.85%
|Technology
|13.04%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|82.49%
|Healthcare
|12.34%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|71.89%
|Financial Services
|11.97%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|64.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.33%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|48.85%
|Communication Services
|9.08%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|17.28%
|Consumer Defense
|6.42%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|65.67%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|31.11%
|Real Estate
|0.73%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|31.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Non US
|86.48%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|78.34%
|US
|6.54%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|40.78%
|BIGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|62.85%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|BIGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIGFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|61.72%
|BIGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|46.44%
|BIGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|68.45%
|BIGFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2011
|$0.040
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Michael Kass has been the portfolio manager of Baron International Growth Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund since their respective inceptions on December 31, 2008 and December 31, 2010. He joined the Adviser in 2007 to develop an international growth strategy. From 1996 until 2003, Mr. Kass co-managed the Furman Selz Large Cap Growth portfolios, and beginning in 1998, he co-founded the Artemis Funds, a long-short strategy with a similar discipline as Large Cap Growth. In 2003, Mr. Kass formed Artemis Advisors, LLC to acquire the Artemis Funds from ING Furman Selz. Mr. Kass spent ten years in equity investment management at ING Furman Selz, and was named a senior managing director and portfolio manager in 1996. From 1989 until 1993, he was an associate in investment banking at Lazard Frères. Mr. Kass began his career in 1987 as an analyst in corporate finance at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. Michael graduated summa cum laude from Tulane University with a B.A. in Economics in 1987.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...