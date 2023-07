Bob Miller, Managing Director, is a member of the Multi-Sector Mutual Fund team within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a Co-Founder and Partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety of roles, most recently as senior portfolio manager for the bank's proprietary multi-asset class investment portfolio. Mr. Miller managed global equity and credit, global interest rate derivative, and sovereign debt portfolios during his tenure at Bank of America. Mr. Miller is a Trustee of Davidson College, a member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Investment Committee. He is also actively involved with the Davidson July Experience program. Mr. Miller is a Trustee and past Chairman of the Board at Trinity Episcopal School in Charlotte, N.C. He earned a BA degree in economics from Davidson College.