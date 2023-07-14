Home
Trending ETFs

BIERX (Mutual Fund)

BIERX (Mutual Fund)

Brandes International Equity Fund

BIERX | Fund

$18.78

$646 M

7.47%

$1.40

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

26.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$646 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.41%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Brandes International Equity Fund

BIERX | Fund

$18.78

$646 M

7.47%

$1.40

0.86%

BIERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Woods

Fund Description

The International Equity Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund typically invests in foreign companies with market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities) greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the source of its revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside the United States. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets(including frontier markets). The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector or health care sector.The International Equity Fund may invest in companies located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia, Far East (“MSCI EAFE”) Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country.The International Equity Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high.Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the International Equity Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.
Read More

BIERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -0.2% 22.6% 11.98%
1 Yr 26.7% -23.3% 32.8% 10.78%
3 Yr 10.8%* -4.6% 20.6% 12.46%
5 Yr 1.0%* -11.2% 9.8% 41.98%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 10.0% 29.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -27.8% 166.1% 38.11%
2021 4.3% -42.2% 28.2% 42.72%
2020 -1.4% -7.3% 5.5% 76.70%
2019 2.4% 1.1% 7.1% 91.69%
2018 -2.5% -8.1% -1.1% 4.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -9.7% 22.6% 11.98%
1 Yr 26.7% -23.3% 56.0% 11.04%
3 Yr 10.8%* -4.6% 22.3% 8.60%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.2% 12.6% 45.49%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% 26.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -27.8% 166.1% 38.11%
2021 4.3% -42.2% 28.2% 42.72%
2020 -1.4% -7.3% 5.5% 76.70%
2019 2.4% 1.1% 7.1% 91.69%
2018 -2.1% -8.1% -1.1% 2.79%

NAV & Total Return History

BIERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIERX Category Low Category High BIERX % Rank
Net Assets 646 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 38.51%
Number of Holdings 62 2 3900 78.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M 530 K 13.7 B 39.29%
Weighting of Top 10 27.60% 7.3% 99.9% 37.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 3.88%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIERX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 75.03% 100.46% 60.71%
Cash 		2.50% -31.92% 11.89% 37.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.21% 0.00% 1.34% 1.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 68.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 53.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 55.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIERX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		19.44% 0.00% 31.84% 4.20%
Financial Services 		18.67% 0.00% 42.76% 58.86%
Healthcare 		18.32% 0.00% 23.28% 6.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.02% 0.00% 27.46% 34.23%
Communication Services 		10.66% 0.00% 23.78% 16.52%
Energy 		8.68% 0.00% 26.59% 33.63%
Basic Materials 		5.75% 0.00% 30.76% 78.68%
Real Estate 		2.67% 0.00% 17.64% 27.03%
Industrials 		2.53% 1.03% 36.79% 94.89%
Utilities 		2.26% 0.00% 27.46% 61.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.16% 97.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIERX % Rank
Non US 		94.51% 71.47% 100.46% 72.02%
US 		2.77% 0.00% 15.02% 26.19%

BIERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.01% 21.16% 65.56%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 66.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.47% 4.21%

Sales Fees

BIERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

BIERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.41% 2.00% 158.16% 33.10%

BIERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIERX Category Low Category High BIERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.47% 0.00% 8.48% 52.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIERX Category Low Category High BIERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.28% 0.18% 7.85% 16.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Woods

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

As CEO, Brent Woods leads the firm’s Senior Management Team, which is responsible for day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction. He is also a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and the ESG Oversight Committee. Mr. Woods is also a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Previously, he worked as Managing Director of the Investments Group. Mr. Woods earned his AB from Princeton, his Master’s in international studies from Cambridge University, England, and his JD (cum laude) from Harvard. His relevant experience began in 1995, when he joined Brandes.

Amelia Morris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Amelia Morris oversees equity research activities in the consumer sector and covers the European retail and telecom services industries. She is a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Previously she’s been a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee, Investment Oversight Committee and Brandes Institute Advisory Board. Ms. Morris earned her AB from UC Davis and MBA from Booth-Chicago. She holds the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing. Her relevant experience began in 1986, and joined Brandes in 1998.

Jeffrey Germain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Jeff Germain, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Basic Materials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to joining Brandes, he was a Financial Analyst with Harcourt and the CFO of Golf Destinations. Mr. Germain earned his BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His relevant experience began in 2001, when he joined Brandes Investment Partners.

Luiz Sauerbronn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Luiz Sauerbronn is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap and Small-Cap Investment Committees. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee as well as a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Banco Brascan (part of Brookfield) in Brazil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Earned his BS in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 2001.

Shingo Omura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Shingo Omura is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Health Care Research Team, with a primary emphasis on pharmaceutical companies. Member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and primary Product Coordinator for the Japan Equity strategy. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, Mr. Omura worked as a sell-side Research Analyst in Japan. Earned his BA from Keio University in Tokyo, Japan, and MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 2001, and joined Brandes in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

