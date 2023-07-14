Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
26.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$646 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.41%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-0.2%
|22.6%
|11.98%
|1 Yr
|26.7%
|-23.3%
|32.8%
|10.78%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-4.6%
|20.6%
|12.46%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-11.2%
|9.8%
|41.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|10.0%
|29.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|38.11%
|2021
|4.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|42.72%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|76.70%
|2019
|2.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|91.69%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|4.53%
|Period
|BIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-9.7%
|22.6%
|11.98%
|1 Yr
|26.7%
|-23.3%
|56.0%
|11.04%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-4.6%
|22.3%
|8.60%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-11.2%
|12.6%
|45.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.3%
|26.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.6%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|38.11%
|2021
|4.3%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|42.72%
|2020
|-1.4%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|76.70%
|2019
|2.4%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|91.69%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|2.79%
|BIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|646 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|38.51%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|2
|3900
|78.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|181 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|39.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.60%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|37.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIERX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|60.71%
|Cash
|2.50%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|37.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|1.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|68.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|53.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|55.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIERX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|19.44%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|4.20%
|Financial Services
|18.67%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|58.86%
|Healthcare
|18.32%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|6.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.02%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|34.23%
|Communication Services
|10.66%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|16.52%
|Energy
|8.68%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|33.63%
|Basic Materials
|5.75%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|78.68%
|Real Estate
|2.67%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|27.03%
|Industrials
|2.53%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|94.89%
|Utilities
|2.26%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|61.56%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|97.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIERX % Rank
|Non US
|94.51%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|72.02%
|US
|2.77%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|26.19%
|BIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|65.56%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|66.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|4.21%
|BIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|BIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.41%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|33.10%
|BIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.47%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|52.54%
|BIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.28%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|16.62%
|BIERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1997
24.43
24.4%
As CEO, Brent Woods leads the firm’s Senior Management Team, which is responsible for day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction. He is also a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and the ESG Oversight Committee. Mr. Woods is also a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Previously, he worked as Managing Director of the Investments Group. Mr. Woods earned his AB from Princeton, his Master’s in international studies from Cambridge University, England, and his JD (cum laude) from Harvard. His relevant experience began in 1995, when he joined Brandes.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1998
23.43
23.4%
Amelia Morris oversees equity research activities in the consumer sector and covers the European retail and telecom services industries. She is a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Previously she’s been a member of the Emerging Markets Investment Committee, Investment Oversight Committee and Brandes Institute Advisory Board. Ms. Morris earned her AB from UC Davis and MBA from Booth-Chicago. She holds the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing. Her relevant experience began in 1986, and joined Brandes in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Jeff Germain, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Basic Materials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to joining Brandes, he was a Financial Analyst with Harcourt and the CFO of Golf Destinations. Mr. Germain earned his BS in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His relevant experience began in 2001, when he joined Brandes Investment Partners.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Luiz Sauerbronn is a Senior Analyst on the Industrials Research Team and a member of the International Large-Cap and Small-Cap Investment Committees. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee as well as a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Banco Brascan (part of Brookfield) in Brazil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Earned his BS in economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and his MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 1995, and he joined Brandes in 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Shingo Omura is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Health Care Research Team, with a primary emphasis on pharmaceutical companies. Member of the International Large-Cap Investment Committee and primary Product Coordinator for the Japan Equity strategy. He is also a member of the ESG Oversight Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to Brandes, Mr. Omura worked as a sell-side Research Analyst in Japan. Earned his BA from Keio University in Tokyo, Japan, and MBA from Haas (UC Berkeley). His relevant experience began in 2001, and joined Brandes in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...