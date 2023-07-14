Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$761 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.9%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BIEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|69.35%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|88.51%
|3 Yr
|-8.6%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|94.66%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|93.97%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|82.44%
* Annualized
|BIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|761 M
|717 K
|102 B
|41.30%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|10
|6734
|38.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|259 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|42.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.92%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|52.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.95%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|38.33%
|Cash
|2.05%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|55.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|64.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|60.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|57.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|61.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|30.95%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|3.88%
|Technology
|29.33%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|13.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.03%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|84.35%
|Consumer Defense
|6.37%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|46.44%
|Industrials
|6.09%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|47.99%
|Communication Services
|5.39%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|82.54%
|Basic Materials
|4.58%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|74.13%
|Energy
|4.16%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|51.75%
|Healthcare
|3.93%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|52.01%
|Real Estate
|0.17%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|81.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|85.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Non US
|96.18%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|46.34%
|US
|1.77%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|32.09%
|BIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|61.70%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|61.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|57.71%
|BIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|81.20%
|BIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|84.42%
|BIEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.603
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2005
16.99
17.0%
Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Casey Preyss, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2000, he has been a research analyst covering industrials, IT, and resources stocks. Before taking on fundamental research responsibilities for William Blair’s global equity team, Casey was a quantitative analyst. Before joining the firm, he was an international equity research sales associate with Thomas White International. He received a B.S.B.A. from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Vivian Lin Thurston, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Previously, she was a global equity research analyst covering the China A-shares market and large-cap consumer companies. Before joining William Blair, Vivian was vice president and consumer sector head at Calamos Investments. Before that, she was an executive director and senior investment analyst at UBS Global Asset Management/Brinson Partners, where she was responsible for stock selection and research for consumer sectors in the United States and emerging markets. Vivian also held roles at Mesirow Financial, China Agribusiness Development Trust and Investment Corporation, and Vanke. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. She is also the founder and chairman of the board of the Chinese Finance Association of America, a 501(c) nonprofit organization. Vivian received a LL.B. in sociology from Peking University and an M.A. in sociology and M.S. in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
