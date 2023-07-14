Home
Trending ETFs

BIEMX (Mutual Fund)

BIEMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Emerging Markets Growth Fund

BIEMX | Fund

$11.65

$761 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$761 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Emerging Markets Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd McClone

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by emerging market companies of all sizes that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development. Emerging market companies, for purposes of the Fund, are companies organized under the laws of an emerging market country or that have securities traded principally on an exchange or over‑the‑counter in an emerging market country. Currently, emerging markets include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 50% of the Fund’s equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in one country at any given time.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of emerging market companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

BIEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -11.0% 30.2% 69.35%
1 Yr 3.8% -12.7% 29.2% 88.51%
3 Yr -8.6%* -16.8% 12.9% 94.66%
5 Yr -5.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 93.97%
10 Yr -1.1%* -12.3% 12.5% 82.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -50.1% 7.2% 91.63%
2021 -7.7% -18.2% 13.6% 85.43%
2020 10.6% -7.2% 79.7% 7.01%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 24.16%
2018 -7.2% -7.2% 7.0% 99.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -30.3% 30.2% 67.09%
1 Yr 3.8% -48.9% 29.2% 81.31%
3 Yr -8.6%* -16.1% 12.9% 95.03%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 80.61%
10 Yr 1.5%* -12.3% 12.5% 50.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -50.1% 7.2% 91.63%
2021 -7.7% -18.2% 13.6% 85.43%
2020 10.6% -7.2% 79.7% 7.01%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 24.16%
2018 -4.7% -7.2% 7.0% 80.98%

NAV & Total Return History

BIEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIEMX Category Low Category High BIEMX % Rank
Net Assets 761 M 717 K 102 B 41.30%
Number of Holdings 136 10 6734 38.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 259 M 340 K 19.3 B 42.49%
Weighting of Top 10 32.92% 2.8% 71.7% 52.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 7.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIEMX % Rank
Stocks 		97.95% 0.90% 110.97% 38.33%
Cash 		2.05% -23.67% 20.19% 55.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 64.83%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 60.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 57.01%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 61.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIEMX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.95% 0.00% 48.86% 3.88%
Technology 		29.33% 0.00% 47.50% 13.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.03% 0.00% 48.94% 84.35%
Consumer Defense 		6.37% 0.00% 28.13% 46.44%
Industrials 		6.09% 0.00% 43.53% 47.99%
Communication Services 		5.39% 0.00% 39.29% 82.54%
Basic Materials 		4.58% 0.00% 30.03% 74.13%
Energy 		4.16% 0.00% 24.80% 51.75%
Healthcare 		3.93% 0.00% 93.26% 52.01%
Real Estate 		0.17% 0.00% 17.15% 81.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 85.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIEMX % Rank
Non US 		96.18% -4.71% 112.57% 46.34%
US 		1.77% -1.60% 104.72% 32.09%

BIEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.03% 41.06% 61.70%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 2.00% 61.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 0.00% 190.00% 57.71%

BIEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIEMX Category Low Category High BIEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 81.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIEMX Category Low Category High BIEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -1.98% 17.62% 84.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd McClone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2005

16.99

17.0%

Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Casey Preyss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Casey Preyss, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2000, he has been a research analyst covering industrials, IT, and resources stocks. Before taking on fundamental research responsibilities for William Blair’s global equity team, Casey was a quantitative analyst. Before joining the firm, he was an international equity research sales associate with Thomas White International. He received a B.S.B.A. from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Vivian Thurston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Vivian Lin Thurston, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Previously, she was a global equity research analyst covering the China A-shares market and large-cap consumer companies. Before joining William Blair, Vivian was vice president and consumer sector head at Calamos Investments. Before that, she was an executive director and senior investment analyst at UBS Global Asset Management/Brinson Partners, where she was responsible for stock selection and research for consumer sectors in the United States and emerging markets. Vivian also held roles at Mesirow Financial, China Agribusiness Development Trust and Investment Corporation, and Vanke. She is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. She is also the founder and chairman of the board of the Chinese Finance Association of America, a 501(c) nonprofit organization. Vivian received a LL.B. in sociology from Peking University and an M.A. in sociology and M.S. in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

