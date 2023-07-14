Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$64.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.4%
Expense Ratio 6.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|68.12%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|87.73%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|67.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIDVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|65.60%
|2021
|4.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|2.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|BIDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIDVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|64.4 M
|199 K
|133 B
|97.26%
|Number of Holdings
|286
|1
|9075
|15.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.8 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|99.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.40%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|96.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIDVX % Rank
|Stocks
|87.25%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|8.92%
|Cash
|12.75%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|93.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|17.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|10.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|7.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|12.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIDVX % Rank
|Technology
|18.32%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|62.56%
|Healthcare
|15.83%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|30.51%
|Communication Services
|12.87%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|24.56%
|Financial Services
|10.71%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|67.95%
|Consumer Defense
|10.48%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|23.35%
|Industrials
|9.89%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|59.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.75%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|73.68%
|Utilities
|6.77%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|13.66%
|Basic Materials
|3.43%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|30.18%
|Real Estate
|2.81%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|31.06%
|Energy
|1.13%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|65.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIDVX % Rank
|US
|51.48%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|19.27%
|Non US
|35.77%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|73.02%
|BIDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.46%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|4.33%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|16.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|BIDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIDVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|93.81%
|BIDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIDVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.91%
|BIDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIDVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.12%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|26.48%
|BIDVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2019
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Russ Koesterich, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager, is a member of the Global Allocation team as well as the lead portfolio manager on the GA Selects model portfolio strategies. Mr. Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the US Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, Mr. Koesterich was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust. He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of three books, including his most recent ""Portfolio Construction for Today's Markets. Mr. Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
David Clayton, CFA, JD, Managing Director and portfolio manager, is a member of the Global Allocation team. Mr. Clayton joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2010 and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017. Prior to his current role, he was head of portfolio oversight, as well as a senior investor and investment group leader, on the Fund, primarily responsible for coverage of the energy, real estate, autos, industrials, materials and utilities sectors. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was Of Counsel in the Financial Restructuring Group at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP. Previously he was a Managing Director and analyst with The Blackstone Group, responsible for distressed and special situations investments across multiple industries. Prior to joining Blackstone, Mr. Clayton spent six years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), initially as an attorney specializing in corporate finance transactions and restructurings, and most recently as a Vice President and analyst in the Global High Yield Bond & Bank Debt Group. Mr. Clayton began his career as an attorney specializing in corporate finance transactions, first at Blake, Cassels & Graydon in Toronto and then at Milbank in New York. Mr. Clayton earned a BA degree, with honors, in economics from the University of Western Ontario in 1990 and MBA and LLB degrees from Dalhousie University in 1994. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2021
0.76
0.8%
Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, and Co-head of BlackRock's Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, and was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013, and was nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014. From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta. Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program. Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the US Olympic Committee, and on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2021; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2014 to 2021.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
