BlackRock Defensive Advantage Emerging Markets Fund

mutual fund
BIDEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.51 +0.05 +0.53%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (BADEX) Primary Retirement (BKDEX) Inst (BIDEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.71 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Defensive Advantage Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Shen

Fund Description

BIDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -11.0% 30.2% 54.92%
1 Yr 10.2% -12.7% 29.2% 43.42%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -50.1% 7.2% 4.12%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -30.3% 30.2% 53.01%
1 Yr 10.2% -48.9% 29.2% 39.69%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.4% -50.1% 7.2% 4.12%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BIDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIDEX Category Low Category High BIDEX % Rank
Net Assets 9.71 M 717 K 102 B 92.20%
Number of Holdings 147 10 6734 33.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.83 M 340 K 19.3 B 95.12%
Weighting of Top 10 17.88% 2.8% 71.7% 92.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 2.60%
  2. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  3. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  4. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  5. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  6. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  7. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  8. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  9. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%
  10. Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIDEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.80% 0.90% 110.97% 56.92%
Cash 		3.20% -23.67% 20.19% 37.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 74.71%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 70.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 69.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 73.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIDEX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.74% 0.00% 48.86% 54.46%
Communication Services 		15.29% 0.00% 39.29% 3.23%
Technology 		12.91% 0.00% 47.50% 90.82%
Healthcare 		12.44% 0.00% 93.26% 8.41%
Consumer Defense 		12.02% 0.00% 28.13% 7.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.35% 0.00% 48.94% 93.66%
Basic Materials 		5.98% 0.00% 30.03% 66.88%
Energy 		5.27% 0.00% 24.80% 31.18%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 39.12% 9.83%
Industrials 		3.79% 0.00% 43.53% 80.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 96.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIDEX % Rank
Non US 		96.55% -4.71% 112.57% 41.46%
US 		0.25% -1.60% 104.72% 60.21%

BIDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.74% 0.03% 41.06% 3.46%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 38.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 190.00% 67.09%

BIDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIDEX Category Low Category High BIDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.57% 0.00% 12.61% 15.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIDEX Category Low Category High BIDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -1.98% 17.62% 57.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Shen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Jeff Shen, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-CIO of Active Equity and Co-Head of Systematic Active Equity (SAE) at BlackRock. He is responsible for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market Active Equity Strategies. He is BlackRock's Head of Emerging Market and a member of the Global Operating Committee. Dr. Shen's service with BlackRock dates back to 2004, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was the Head of Investment for Asia Pacific and Emerging Market active equities. Prior to joining BGI, he began his career in 1997 with JP Morgan where he held numerous positions in global macro investment and asset allocation research in both New York and London. Dr. Shen earned a BA degree in Economics from Hobart College, a MA degree in Economics from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and a PhD degree in Finance from New York University. Dr. Shen is an adjunct professor at NYU teaching a MBA class on international investment. He also serves on the advisory board of Clausen Center at UC Berkeley.

Robert Fisher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Robert Fisher, CFA, Director and senior portfolio manager, is a member of the European Equities team in the Scientific Active Equity division of BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is responsible for managing Market Neutral strategies. Mr. Fisher's service with the firm dates back to 2001, including his years with Barclay's Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he served as a senior portfolio manager within the European Scientific Equity team. Prior to joining BGI, he worked at the Bank of New York, Europe. Mr. Fisher earned a masters in aeronautical & astronautical engineering from Southampton University in 1999.

Richard Mathieson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Richard Mathieson, CA, Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009; Equity Analyst for Exista UK from 2007 to 2008; Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2007; Associate of Barclays Global Investors from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Mathieson is a member of the Systematic Active Equity division within BlackRock's Active Equities Group. He is a Portfolio Manager responsible for global equity strategies. Prior to this he led the Investment Strategy team in EMEA for Scientific Active Equity. Mr. Mathieson's service with the firm dates back to 2002, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to rejoining BGI in 2008, Mr. Mathieson was an equity analyst for a specialist investment company focused on European financial stocks. Previously he was with BGI as a senior portfolio manager, where he was responsible for managing both long only and market neutral strategies. Prior to joining the BlackRock, Inc. in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. Mr. Mathieson qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2000, and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Glasgow

David Piazza

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2020

1.44

1.4%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

