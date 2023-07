Head of San Francisco Fixed Income Core PM at BlackRock, Inc. since 2020; Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2015; Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2014; Vice President of State Street Global Advisors from 2001 to 2010. James Mauro has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. (“BTC”) as a portfolio manager since 2011. Prior to joining BTC, Mr. Mauro was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors. His primary responsibilities include management of all government, inflation linked and derivative strategies. Other responsibilities include hedging and managing risk across all asset classes through futures and option overlays. James joined State Street Corporation in 1993. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager on the passive team where he co-managed several Bond Index portfolios.