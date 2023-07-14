Home
Trending ETFs

BICIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$40.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BICIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1018670
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Lum

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in an international portfolio of common stocks of smaller companies located in countries of developed and emerging markets.

When selecting companies for initial inclusion in the Fund's portfolio, the Fund seeks to invest in companies with a market capitalization in the region of $2 billion or lower. The Fund may continue to hold, and may increase its investment in, portfolio companies whose market capitalization subsequently increases. The Fund typically will not seek to increase the percentage of its portfolio invested in any company whose market capitalization is in excess of $5 billion. However, in cases where the market capitalization of a portfolio company has increased above $5 billion, the Fund may continue to purchase additional shares of that company so long as the percentage of the Fund's portfolio represented by that company will be the same as or lower than it was before the company's market capitalization increased above $5 billion. The Fund expects over time to have a substantial portion of its portfolio invested in companies with a market capitalization in excess of $2 billion. However, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of smaller companies. The Manager currently defines a "smaller company" as a company with a market capitalization that does not exceed $10 billion.

In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S., although the Fund may focus its investments in a small number of countries or regions. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In some emerging markets, the Fund may invest in companies that qualify as smaller companies but still are among the largest in that market.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and principally select companies without being constrained by the Fund's benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Small Cap Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 75 and 175 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods has included Japan. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BICIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -8.9% 20.7% 19.42%
1 Yr 18.0% -9.3% 33.0% 19.42%
3 Yr -2.0%* -19.4% 4.3% 52.71%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.4% -46.4% -21.4% 97.04%
2021 3.0% -16.7% 7.9% 20.93%
2020 12.5% -0.5% 17.6% 6.98%
2019 5.4% 2.3% 9.5% 45.97%
2018 N/A -13.3% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -27.1% 20.7% 19.42%
1 Yr 18.0% -48.7% 33.0% 19.42%
3 Yr -2.0%* -14.2% 4.3% 53.49%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.4% -46.4% -21.4% 97.04%
2021 3.0% -16.7% 7.9% 21.71%
2020 12.5% -0.5% 17.6% 6.98%
2019 5.4% 2.3% 9.5% 45.97%
2018 N/A -13.2% -0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BICIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BICIX Category Low Category High BICIX % Rank
Net Assets 40.1 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 80.58%
Number of Holdings 84 30 1618 69.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 16 M 398 K 1.22 B 70.50%
Weighting of Top 10 34.69% 5.3% 48.4% 15.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Avanza Bank Holding AB 5.03%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BICIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.34% 82.89% 99.66% 27.34%
Cash 		1.66% 0.00% 17.11% 66.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 54.68%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 57.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.24%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 54.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BICIX % Rank
Technology 		37.76% 6.70% 37.76% 0.72%
Industrials 		17.21% 0.00% 40.13% 81.29%
Financial Services 		16.40% 1.92% 22.28% 3.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.01% 1.31% 28.28% 56.12%
Communication Services 		6.51% 1.49% 23.23% 20.86%
Healthcare 		5.56% 1.74% 29.97% 92.81%
Consumer Defense 		2.76% 1.61% 17.90% 92.81%
Real Estate 		2.04% 0.00% 13.00% 66.19%
Basic Materials 		0.75% 0.00% 18.70% 92.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 79.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.29% 87.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BICIX % Rank
Non US 		97.50% 71.19% 99.66% 20.86%
US 		0.84% 0.00% 23.33% 58.27%

BICIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.91% 0.01% 22.37% 22.48%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.75% 7.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.05% 0.26% 85.71%

Sales Fees

BICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 8.00% 316.00% 19.13%

BICIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BICIX Category Low Category High BICIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 1.73% 61.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BICIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BICIX Category Low Category High BICIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -1.81% 1.51% 69.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BICIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BICIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Lum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Mr. Lum is a portfolio manager in the Manager's International Growth Research Team and became a member of the International Growth Portfolio Construction Group in May 2015. He also Chairs the Manager's International Smaller Companies Portfolio Construction Group. Mr. Lum joined Baillie Gifford in 2006 and initially worked in the North American and Emerging Markets departments, before spending a number of years focused on investment in smaller companies. Mr. Lum graduated MSci and BA (Hons) in Physics from the University of Cambridge in 2006. Mr. Lum has been a member of CFA institution since 2015.

Steve Vaughan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Joined Baillie Gifford in 2012 and has spent time working in the Manager’s Global Small Cap, UK and European equity investment teams as well as the Manager’s Multi-Asset team. Before joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Vaughan worked as an Officer in the British Army.

Praveen Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 19, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Praveen Kumar joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and became an investment manager on the Japanese Equities team in 2011. He graduated BEng in Computer Science from Bangalore University in 2001, and has an MBA in Finance from Cambridge University in 2008. He previously worked for FKI Logistex before joining Baillie Gifford in 2008.

Charlie Broughton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2021

1.24

1.2%

Charlie Broughton joined Baillie Gifford in 2014 and is a portfolio manager in the Smaller Companies Team. He is a CFA Charterholder. Mr. Broughton graduated MA (Hons) in Medieval History and Archaeology from the University of St. Andrews in 2013. Mr. Broughton has been a member of the team since 2021.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

