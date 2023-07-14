The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in an international portfolio of common stocks of smaller companies located in countries of developed and emerging markets.

When selecting companies for initial inclusion in the Fund's portfolio, the Fund seeks to invest in companies with a market capitalization in the region of $2 billion or lower. The Fund may continue to hold, and may increase its investment in, portfolio companies whose market capitalization subsequently increases. The Fund typically will not seek to increase the percentage of its portfolio invested in any company whose market capitalization is in excess of $5 billion. However, in cases where the market capitalization of a portfolio company has increased above $5 billion, the Fund may continue to purchase additional shares of that company so long as the percentage of the Fund's portfolio represented by that company will be the same as or lower than it was before the company's market capitalization increased above $5 billion. The Fund expects over time to have a substantial portion of its portfolio invested in companies with a market capitalization in excess of $2 billion. However, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of smaller companies. The Manager currently defines a "smaller company" as a company with a market capitalization that does not exceed $10 billion.

In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three countries outside the U.S., although the Fund may focus its investments in a small number of countries or regions. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In some emerging markets, the Fund may invest in companies that qualify as smaller companies but still are among the largest in that market.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and principally select companies without being constrained by the Fund's benchmark, the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Small Cap Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 75 and 175 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods has included Japan. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.