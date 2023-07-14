Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.76 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.6%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|91.13%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|88.48%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|71.56%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|19.46%
|2021
|-12.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|88.24%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BIBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|87.41%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|84.40%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|71.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|19.46%
|2021
|-12.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|88.24%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|BIBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.76 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|98.05%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|20
|3702
|89.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.85 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|96.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.57%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|4.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIBFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.37%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|43.97%
|Cash
|1.63%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|54.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|91.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|90.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|91.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIBFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|43.77%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|0.35%
|Technology
|14.91%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|92.38%
|Utilities
|10.46%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|0.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.85%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|82.45%
|Consumer Defense
|9.26%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|1.95%
|Industrials
|5.58%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|91.31%
|Real Estate
|3.69%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|27.84%
|Financial Services
|2.48%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|89.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|96.99%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|98.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|97.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIBFX % Rank
|US
|97.54%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|18.44%
|Non US
|0.83%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|82.09%
|BIBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|22.34%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|37.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|88.54%
|BIBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|88.14%
|BIBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|8.51%
|BIBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|BIBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|22.66%
|BIBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Rice joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...