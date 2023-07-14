Home
Trending ETFs

BlackRock U.S. Impact Fund

mutual fund
BIBFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.56 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BIBFX) Primary A (BUAMX) Other (BUKMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock U.S. Impact Fund

BIBFX | Fund

$8.56

$5.76 M

0.10%

$0.01

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.76 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock U.S. Impact Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    12985
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Rice

Fund Description

BIBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -26.9% 59.5% 91.13%
1 Yr 2.4% -43.3% 860.3% 88.48%
3 Yr -7.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 71.56%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.46%
2021 -12.9% -52.0% 83.9% 88.24%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -53.4% 55.3% 87.41%
1 Yr 2.4% -60.3% 860.3% 84.40%
3 Yr -7.1%* -41.5% 41.9% 71.88%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 19.46%
2021 -12.9% -52.0% 83.9% 88.24%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BIBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIBFX Category Low Category High BIBFX % Rank
Net Assets 5.76 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 98.05%
Number of Holdings 38 20 3702 89.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.85 M 360 K 10.9 B 96.63%
Weighting of Top 10 60.57% 5.5% 92.1% 4.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Royalty Pharma PLC Class A 7.24%
  2. Zoetis Inc Class A 6.96%
  3. Boston Scientific Corp 6.94%
  4. Brookfield Renewable Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (Sub Voting) 6.72%
  5. Danaher Corp 6.30%
  6. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 6.30%
  7. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 5.93%
  8. Ball Corp 5.47%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.61%
  10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 4.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIBFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.37% 23.99% 100.52% 43.97%
Cash 		1.63% -0.52% 26.94% 54.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 91.13%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 90.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 90.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 91.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIBFX % Rank
Healthcare 		43.77% 0.00% 43.77% 0.35%
Technology 		14.91% 0.04% 62.17% 92.38%
Utilities 		10.46% 0.00% 12.94% 0.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.85% 0.00% 57.41% 82.45%
Consumer Defense 		9.26% 0.00% 16.40% 1.95%
Industrials 		5.58% 0.00% 38.23% 91.31%
Real Estate 		3.69% 0.00% 19.28% 27.84%
Financial Services 		2.48% 0.00% 43.01% 89.72%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 96.99%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 98.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 97.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIBFX % Rank
US 		97.54% 23.38% 100.52% 18.44%
Non US 		0.83% 0.00% 35.22% 82.09%

BIBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.02% 19.28% 22.34%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 37.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.00% 0.40% 88.54%

Sales Fees

BIBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 0.00% 250.31% 88.14%

BIBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIBFX Category Low Category High BIBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 2.33% 8.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIBFX Category Low Category High BIBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -2.24% 2.75% 22.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Rice

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Wellington Management. Mr. Rice joined Wellington Management as an investment professional in 1997.

Sheetal Prasad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2022

0.04

0.0%

Sheetal is a small cap core and mid cap growth portfolio manager as well as an equity research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2007 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2016. Prior to Jennison, Sheetal was a small and mid cap health care equity research analyst at DWS Scudder Investments, a division of Deutsche Bank. She began her equity research career nineteen years ago as an associate with Bear, Stearns & Co. Sheetal graduated from Georgetown University with a BS in biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

