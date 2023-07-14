Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$32.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.8%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BIAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|57.00%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|22.18%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BIAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|32.5 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|93.72%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|2
|2519
|84.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.55 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|93.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.80%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|15.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.05%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|68.71%
|Cash
|2.94%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|30.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|59.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|58.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|58.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|59.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAYX % Rank
|Technology
|21.06%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|7.56%
|Industrials
|19.89%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|25.09%
|Financial Services
|18.04%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|21.99%
|Healthcare
|16.42%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|18.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.06%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|91.58%
|Real Estate
|6.45%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|60.82%
|Basic Materials
|4.17%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|62.37%
|Consumer Defense
|3.90%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|60.82%
|Communication Services
|3.02%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|39.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|95.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAYX % Rank
|US
|94.31%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|69.56%
|Non US
|2.74%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|31.97%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Timothy Hathaway, CFA, is the director of research and institutional investment management. He was co-portfolio manager of the Small-Cap Growth strategy for nine years until June 2014. Prior to that, he was a research analyst with the Large-Cap Equity team and was responsible for research in the consumer discretionary and energy sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Emily Dwyer has served as portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2021. Ms. Dwyer also serves as a portfolio manager and senior equity ESG research analyst at Brown Advisory. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she held research positions at the United Nations Environmental Programme Finance Initiative, Parnassus Investments, and Sustainalytics. Ms. Dwyer earned a dual B.A.in Economics and Environmental Science & Policy from Smith College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Kenneth Coe III, CFA, has served as associate portfolio manager of the Fund since its inception in 2021. Mr. Coe also serves as an equity research analyst covering the financial sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he served as an analyst at First Annapolis Consulting and also worked on a financial econometrics research study. Mr. Coe earned a B.A. in Economics from Wake Forest University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
