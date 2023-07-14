Home
Brown Advisory - Beutel Goodman Large-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
BIAVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.87 -0.07 -0.5%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (BVALX) Primary Inv (BIAVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory - Beutel Goodman Large-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    11263
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Glenn Fortin

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-cap companies. The Fund considers large-cap companies to be those with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. 
The Fund seeks to invest in companies at discounts to their business value, which the Fund considers to be the present value of sustainable free cash flow. To identify these investment opportunities, the Fund employs a disciplined, bottom-up investment process highlighted by rigorous, internally-generated fundamental research. Accordingly, investments are made only when the Fund believes there is a sufficient discount to business value to mitigate the loss of capital in the event of adverse circumstances.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and other types of investment companies.  The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities.  The Fund may invest in ETFs and other types of investment companies that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein.  ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities.  The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers.  
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. By investing in derivatives, the Fund attempts to achieve the economic equivalence it would achieve if it were to invest directly in the underlying security. Investments in derivatives may be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy if they have economic characteristics similar to the other investments that are included in the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.
The Fund may sell a security or reduce its position if it believes:
The security subsequently fails to meet initial investment criteria;
A more attractively priced security is found; or
The security becomes overvalued relative to the long-term expectation.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BIAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -13.6% 215.2% 19.07%
1 Yr 13.0% -58.6% 197.5% 8.96%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% 21.29%
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr -1.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 85.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -65.1% 22.3% 4.47%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% 92.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -13.6% 215.2% 17.68%
1 Yr 13.0% -58.6% 197.5% 7.76%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% 18.58%
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr -1.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 95.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -65.1% 22.3% 4.47%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% 96.69%

NAV & Total Return History

BIAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIAVX Category Low Category High BIAVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.31 B 1 M 151 B 41.08%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 94.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 628 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 32.09%
Weighting of Top 10 48.06% 5.0% 99.2% 5.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amgen Inc 5.95%
  2. Merck & Co Inc 5.79%
  3. Amdocs Ltd 5.42%
  4. Omnicom Group Inc 4.79%
  5. eBay Inc 4.66%
  6. Ingersoll Rand Inc 4.65%
  7. Kimberly-Clark Corp 4.54%
  8. Kellogg Co 4.48%
  9. Campbell Soup Co 4.46%
  10. Ameriprise Financial Inc 4.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 28.02% 125.26% 54.76%
Cash 		1.99% -88.20% 71.98% 40.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 12.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAVX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		18.38% 0.00% 22.74% 1.41%
Healthcare 		17.06% 0.00% 30.08% 55.61%
Communication Services 		14.26% 0.00% 26.58% 3.16%
Consumer Defense 		13.76% 0.00% 34.10% 11.64%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 58.05% 91.02%
Technology 		12.06% 0.00% 54.02% 36.49%
Industrials 		10.57% 0.00% 42.76% 60.35%
Basic Materials 		0.76% 0.00% 21.69% 91.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 89.61%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 84.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 97.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAVX % Rank
US 		98.01% 24.51% 121.23% 20.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 90.49%

BIAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.04% 45.41% 62.64%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 25.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

BIAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 71.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 488.00% 55.61%

BIAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIAVX Category Low Category High BIAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIAVX Category Low Category High BIAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Glenn Fortin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2018

4.3

4.3%

Glenn is a Beutel Goodman veteran with over 25 years of investment experience. He has been with Beutel Goodman since 1996. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and global equities. Previously, Glenn worked at Curacao International Trust Co. He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa and a CFA charterholder.

Rui Cardoso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2018

4.3

4.3%

Rui joined Beutel Goodman in 2013 and has over 20 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and international equities. Prior to joining Beutel Goodman, Rui spent several years as a portfolio manager at CI Investments and KBSH Capital Management. Rui is a graduate of York University and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

