Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.1%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|19.07%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.96%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|21.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|85.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|4.47%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|92.68%
|BIAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.31 B
|1 M
|151 B
|41.08%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|1727
|94.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|628 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|32.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.06%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|5.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.01%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|54.76%
|Cash
|1.99%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|40.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|12.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|4.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|6.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|8.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAVX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.38%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|1.41%
|Healthcare
|17.06%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|55.61%
|Communication Services
|14.26%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|3.16%
|Consumer Defense
|13.76%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|11.64%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|91.02%
|Technology
|12.06%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|36.49%
|Industrials
|10.57%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|60.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.76%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|91.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|89.61%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|84.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|97.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAVX % Rank
|US
|98.01%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|20.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|90.49%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.03%
|BIAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BIAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|N/A
|BIAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.529
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2018
4.3
4.3%
Glenn is a Beutel Goodman veteran with over 25 years of investment experience. He has been with Beutel Goodman since 1996. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and global equities. Previously, Glenn worked at Curacao International Trust Co. He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2018
4.3
4.3%
Rui joined Beutel Goodman in 2013 and has over 20 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and international equities. Prior to joining Beutel Goodman, Rui spent several years as a portfolio manager at CI Investments and KBSH Capital Management. Rui is a graduate of York University and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
