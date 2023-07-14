Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$563 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BIAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|38.70%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|26.18%
|3 Yr
|5.9%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|8.58%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|19.01%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|40.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|10.62%
|2021
|0.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|20.73%
|2020
|5.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|44.82%
|2019
|3.7%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|68.54%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|91.64%
|BIAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|563 M
|717 K
|102 B
|46.04%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|10
|6734
|48.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|168 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|48.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.53%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|59.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.87%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|54.87%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|39.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|75.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|71.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|69.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|73.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.18%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|16.04%
|Technology
|25.26%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|32.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.52%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|28.20%
|Consumer Defense
|7.54%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|29.50%
|Communication Services
|7.47%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|68.95%
|Industrials
|6.68%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|40.36%
|Utilities
|3.32%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|17.98%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|84.48%
|Real Estate
|2.38%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|29.50%
|Energy
|1.84%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|76.46%
|Healthcare
|1.60%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|84.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Non US
|95.36%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|53.92%
|US
|1.51%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|35.56%
|BIAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|53.19%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|55.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|BIAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|95.24%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|64.86%
|BIAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|88.75%
|BIAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|52.86%
|BIAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Rakesh Bordia, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bordia is a co-portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets strategies. Mr. Bordia became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Bordia was a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on innovation and growth strategies, and a software engineer at River Run Software Group. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Niraj Bhagwat, CA, is a Senior Managing Director, Equity Portfolio Manager and leader of the firm’s Asia Pacific ex Japan Team. Prior to joining Wellington Management in 2009, Mr. Bhagwat worked as managing director and portfolio manager of global emerging and emerging Asia portfolios for UBS Global Asset Management (2005 - 2008). Before that, he worked there as an analyst of the Asia ex Japan consumer, media, auto, and health care sectors, and as an India strategist (2002- 2004). Prior to that, he was the head of Consumer Research and a research analyst at Indosuez WI Carr (1997-2001) and an article trainee and auditor with Price Waterhouse (1992-1996).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
