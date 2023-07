Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Maryland bonds, including bonds issued on behalf of the State of Maryland, its local governments and public financing authorities. This 80% policy cannot be changed without shareholder approval. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities issued by other states, U.S. territories, and possessions, U.S. Government securities, general obligation securities and revenue securities, including private activity bonds. The Adviser determines which securities to purchase by first evaluating whether a security falls within the credit guidelines set for the Fund by reviewing the ratings given by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (an “NRSRO”). The Adviser then determines the appropriate maturity date and coupon choice after analyzing the current and targeted portfolio structure, and whether or not the issue is fairly priced. The Fund is non-diversified which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers. Generally, the average weighted effective maturity o f the Fund’s portfolio securities will be between 4 and 10 years. Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities the interest of which is exempt from Federal and Maryland State income taxes, although such interest may be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). All capital gains are subject to Federal and state taxes. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, notes, and leases. Municipal leases are securities that permit government issuers to acquire property and equipment without the security being subject to constitutional and statutory requirements for the issuance of long-term fixed income securities.

The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% policy to the extent they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund intends to use the mark-to-market value of such derivatives for purposes of complying with the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser may sell a fixed income security or reduce its position if:

• Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

• The security subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

• A more attractive security is found; or

• The Adviser believes that the security has reached its appreciated potential.