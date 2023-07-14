Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BIALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|62.75%
|1 Yr
|21.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|59.55%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|20.56%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|20.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BIALX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|27.42%
|2021
|7.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|2.28%
|2020
|6.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|1.75%
|2019
|7.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|4.10%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|81.02%
|BIALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIALX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.26 B
|199 K
|133 B
|30.15%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|1
|9075
|87.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|649 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|24.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.62%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|15.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIALX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|25.99%
|Cash
|0.88%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|68.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|62.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|66.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|58.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|59.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIALX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.86%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|2.86%
|Technology
|24.90%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|21.81%
|Industrials
|12.27%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|70.15%
|Communication Services
|11.76%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|11.23%
|Healthcare
|6.40%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|90.20%
|Consumer Defense
|5.43%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|38.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.72%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|91.63%
|Basic Materials
|2.66%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|37.89%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|87.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|88.99%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|84.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIALX % Rank
|US
|55.85%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|40.31%
|Non US
|43.28%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|54.19%
|BIALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|68.64%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|40.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|BIALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|94.12%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIALX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|33.60%
|BIALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIALX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.43%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|57.55%
|BIALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIALX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|63.98%
|BIALX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Mick Dillon, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders strategy. He formerly worked at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong, where he was the co-head of Asian equities. Mick is originally from Australia and graduated from University of Melbourne, where he was awarded three Bachelor degrees in six years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2016
6.05
6.1%
Bertie is a portfolio manager within the global equity team. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in October 2015, Bertie spent 13 years at Aberdeen Asset Management where he was most recently a Senior Investment Manager in the pan-European equity team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
