BIALX (Mutual Fund)

BIALX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

19.2%

1 yr return

21.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BIALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    4197534
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Dillon

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund also will, under normal market conditions: (1) invest at least 40% of its assets outside the United States, or if market conditions are not favorable, at least 30% of its assets outside the United States, and (2) hold securities of issuers located in at least three countries. The Fund determines where a company is located, and thus, whether a company is considered to be located outside the United States by considering whether: (i) it is organized under the laws of or maintains its principal office in a country located outside the United States; (ii) its securities are principally traded on trading markets in countries located outside the United States; (iii) it derives at least 50% of its total revenue or profits from either goods produced or services performed or sales made in countries located outside the United States; or (iv) it has at least 50% of its assets in countries located outside the United States. The Fund’s non-U.S. investments may include equity securities issued by companies that are established or operating in emerging market countries.
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest will include the equity securities of companies that Brown Advisory Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes are leaders within their industry or country as demonstrated by an ability to deliver high relative return on invested capital over time. This typically can be attributable to, among other things, a strong competitive position and a defendable barrier to entry. These securities also typically use sustainability in a positive way to compound a competitive advantage, and have strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) risk management practices. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, equity-equivalent securities, such as stock futures contracts, equity options, other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The equity securities in which the Fund may invest will generally be issued by mid- and large capitalization companies. Medium and large market capitalization companies are, according to the Sub-Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase. In addition to those securities, the Fund may also invest in convertible bonds, Rule 144A securities, U.S. Treasury bills, fixed and/or floating rate U.S. Government securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and unlisted securities. The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances.
The Sub-Adviser views ESG factors as relevant to fundamentals and seeks to understand their impact on companies in which the Fund may invest. ESG factors are systematically integrated into the Sub-Adviser’s investment decision-making process. The Sub-Adviser leverages proprietary ESG research that seeks to understand sustainable opportunities and ESG risks for every security added to the portfolio. However, at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion, the Fund is permitted to make an investment without a written ESG assessment on file at the time of purchase, as long as the Sub-Adviser believes the security meets the Fund’s sustainability criteria.
When assessing the sustainability profile of a company, the Sub-Adviser seeks companies with sustainable opportunities, defined as companies that use sustainability to improve their financial position. One way that companies may improve their financial position is through what the Sub-Adviser deems to be internal sustainability strategies that lead to one or more Sustainable Business Advantages (such as revenue growth, cost improvements, or enhanced franchise value). The Sub-Adviser also seeks companies with low exposure to ESG risks, or that have strong ESG risk management practices in place where ESG risks may be present.
The Sub-Adviser pursues strategic, active engagement with companies and other stakeholders in an effort to enhance due diligence and monitor sustainable opportunities and ESG risks that may impact the investment thesis. Additional monitoring is also undertaken through a quarterly review of certain ESG characteristics of the Fund.
The Fund expects to have low to no exposure to companies that have received international sanctions, do not adhere to certain global norms and conventions, or derive significant direct revenue from controversial weapons or related business activities, tobacco, or fossil fuel extraction. However, the Fund may hold companies which the Adviser believes are indirectly or insignificantly exposed to these business activities.
In addition to the Sub-Adviser’s proprietary and qualitative ESG analysis, the Sub-Adviser has access to ESG-related data from third-party providers. The Sub-Adviser does not solely rely on third-party data or recommendations when making investment
decisions for the Fund. The ESG evaluation process considers risks and opportunities holistically, meaning a security will not necessarily be excluded from investment due to any one particular factor if the overall analysis results in a favorable evaluation by the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser is permitted to invest in a security if it determines the security has an acceptable ESG risk profile notwithstanding contrary third party data or third party recommendations. In these circumstances, the ESG team will seek to engage the issuer or relevant stakeholders of the issuer, when practicable and material to the investment decision, to gain a deeper understanding of a risk, promote improved risk management, and/or provide insight on potential opportunities. Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature, and there can be no assurance that the process utilized by the Fund’s vendors or any judgment exercised by the Sub-Adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. The data informing this process is derived from a variety of sources, including the companies themselves and third party sources. The Fund’s vendors provide ESG-related data, research and rating services. The ESG-related data, research and rating services include information related to potentially controversial business exposure, ESG metrics such as emissions and diversity data and controversy reporting. The Sub-Adviser believes its process is reasonably designed, although such data and qualitative information are inherently subject to interpretation, restatement, delay and omission outside the Sub-Adviser’s control.
The Sub-Adviser considers each proxy voting proposal related to holdings in the Fund on its own merits and an independent determination is made based on the relevant facts and circumstances, including both fundamental and ESG factors. Proposals regarding environmental, social and governance issues, in general, are supported, especially when they would have a clear and direct positive financial effect on shareholder value and would not be burdensome or impose unnecessary or excessive costs on the issuer.
The Fund may sell its portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into more promising opportunities, or, in the Sub-Advisers view, the sustainability profile of the investment is no longer attractive.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BIALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -35.6% 29.2% 62.75%
1 Yr 21.6% 17.3% 252.4% 59.55%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 20.56%
5 Yr 9.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 20.54%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -24.3% 957.1% 27.42%
2021 7.4% -38.3% 47.1% 2.28%
2020 6.3% -54.2% 0.6% 1.75%
2019 7.5% -76.0% 54.1% 4.10%
2018 -0.6% -26.1% 47.8% 81.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -35.6% 29.2% 63.20%
1 Yr 21.6% 11.4% 252.4% 55.00%
3 Yr 9.8%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.98%
5 Yr 9.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 19.73%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -24.3% 957.1% 27.42%
2021 7.4% -33.1% 47.1% 2.28%
2020 6.3% -44.4% 1.8% 4.04%
2019 7.5% -6.5% 54.1% 8.05%
2018 -0.6% -14.4% 47.8% 91.71%

NAV & Total Return History

BIALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIALX Category Low Category High BIALX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 199 K 133 B 30.15%
Number of Holdings 36 1 9075 87.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 649 M -18 M 37.6 B 24.34%
Weighting of Top 10 49.62% 9.1% 100.0% 15.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.29%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 7.84%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.63%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.93%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIALX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 61.84% 125.47% 25.99%
Cash 		0.88% -174.70% 23.12% 68.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 62.56%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 66.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 58.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 59.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIALX % Rank
Financial Services 		31.86% 0.00% 38.42% 2.86%
Technology 		24.90% 0.00% 49.87% 21.81%
Industrials 		12.27% 0.00% 44.06% 70.15%
Communication Services 		11.76% 0.00% 57.66% 11.23%
Healthcare 		6.40% 0.00% 35.42% 90.20%
Consumer Defense 		5.43% 0.00% 73.28% 38.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.72% 0.00% 40.94% 91.63%
Basic Materials 		2.66% 0.00% 38.60% 37.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 87.33%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 88.99%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 84.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIALX % Rank
US 		55.85% 0.13% 103.82% 40.31%
Non US 		43.28% 0.58% 99.46% 54.19%

BIALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 44.27% 68.64%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 40.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

BIALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 94.12%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 395.00% 33.60%

BIALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIALX Category Low Category High BIALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 3.26% 57.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIALX Category Low Category High BIALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -4.27% 12.65% 63.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BIALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Dillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Mick Dillon, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Global Leaders strategy. He formerly worked at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong, where he was the co-head of Asian equities. Mick is originally from Australia and graduated from University of Melbourne, where he was awarded three Bachelor degrees in six years.

Bertie Thomson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2016

6.05

6.1%

Bertie is a portfolio manager within the global equity team. Prior to joining Brown Advisory in October 2015, Bertie spent 13 years at Aberdeen Asset Management where he was most recently a Senior Investment Manager in the pan-European equity team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

