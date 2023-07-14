Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.7%
1 yr return
17.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
Net Assets
$669 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.0%
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|69.43%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|49.96%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|10.70%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|14.84%
|10 Yr
|9.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|12.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.45%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.20%
|2020
|5.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|81.78%
|2019
|6.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.50%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|33.37%
|Period
|BIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|66.56%
|1 Yr
|17.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|46.67%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|10.84%
|5 Yr
|8.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|14.90%
|10 Yr
|10.5%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|20.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.45%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.12%
|2020
|5.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|81.78%
|2019
|6.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|18.50%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|35.46%
|BIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|669 M
|189 K
|222 B
|61.71%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|3509
|72.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|287 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|62.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.01%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|67.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.25%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|87.63%
|Cash
|4.75%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|8.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|29.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.19%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|0.74%
|Technology
|18.08%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|96.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.17%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.79%
|Healthcare
|12.81%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|47.98%
|Communication Services
|11.79%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|35.45%
|Industrials
|6.43%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|49.96%
|Energy
|3.85%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|13.93%
|Consumer Defense
|1.77%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|74.69%
|Real Estate
|1.64%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|38.17%
|Basic Materials
|1.27%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|48.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|53.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIAFX % Rank
|US
|87.51%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|84.83%
|Non US
|7.74%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|21.43%
|BIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|76.57%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.04%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|BIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|61.22%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|14.65%
|BIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.18%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|40.77%
|BIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|20.45%
|BIAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Maneesh is the portfolio manager for the Flexible Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co., New York. He also worked in Corporate Value Consulting at Standard & Poor’s and in design and development of telecommunication networks at Primus Telecommunications.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
