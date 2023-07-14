Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund

mutual fund
BIAFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.54 +0.03 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BIAFX) Primary Adv (BAFAX) Inst (BAFFX)
BIAFX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.54 +0.03 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BIAFX) Primary Adv (BAFAX) Inst (BAFFX)
BIAFX (Mutual Fund)

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.54 +0.03 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (BIAFX) Primary Adv (BAFAX) Inst (BAFFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund

BIAFX | Fund

$32.54

$669 M

0.18%

$0.06

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.7%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$669 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund

BIAFX | Fund

$32.54

$669 M

0.18%

$0.06

0.69%

BIAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brown Advisory Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    14730107
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Maneesh Bajaj

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, Brown Advisory LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the value of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in securities of medium and large market capitalization companies that the Adviser believes have strong, or improving, long-term business characteristics and share prices that do not reflect these favorable fundamental attributes. Medium and large market capitalization companies are, according to the Adviser, those companies with market capitalizations generally greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase. Equity securities include domestic and foreign common and preferred stock, convertible debt securities, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), and other types of investment companies. The Fund may also invest in private placements in these types of securities. The Fund may invest in ETFs and other types of investment companies that have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets.
The Adviser follows an investment philosophy referred to as “flexible equity.” Flexibility allows the Adviser to look at many types of opportunities expanding the bargain hunting concepts of value investing to a broad range of opportunities. The Adviser emphasizes individual security selection based on identifying long-term attractive businesses, i.e., those with significant desirable traits and few or no undesirable traits, when they are available at bargain prices. Desirable traits include favorable business economics supported by enduring competitive advantages, capable and trustworthy management, positive industry dynamics and sensible capital allocation. Bargain prices most often arise in the stock market due to short-term investor perceptions or temporary business challenges creating undue price declines and price recovery potential, or unrecognized favorable prospects within a business or changes for the better in company management or industry conditions.
With respect to 20% of its assets, the Fund may invest in investment grade securities or unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality.
The sale of a company’s equity securities may arise if the securities’ market price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of intrinsic value, if the ratio of risk and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity is no longer attractive, or if the Adviser needs to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, satisfy net redemptions, or other purposes.
In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.
Read More

BIAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% -41.7% 64.0% 69.43%
1 Yr 17.5% -46.2% 77.9% 49.96%
3 Yr 8.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.70%
5 Yr 7.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 14.84%
10 Yr 9.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 12.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -85.9% 81.6% 10.45%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.20%
2020 5.1% -13.0% 34.8% 81.78%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 18.50%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 33.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.7% -41.7% 64.0% 66.56%
1 Yr 17.5% -46.2% 77.9% 46.67%
3 Yr 8.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 10.84%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 14.90%
10 Yr 10.5%* -16.8% 19.7% 20.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BIAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.8% -85.9% 81.6% 10.45%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.12%
2020 5.1% -13.0% 34.8% 81.78%
2019 6.9% -6.0% 10.6% 18.50%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 35.46%

NAV & Total Return History

BIAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BIAFX Category Low Category High BIAFX % Rank
Net Assets 669 M 189 K 222 B 61.71%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3509 72.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 287 M -1.37 M 104 B 62.57%
Weighting of Top 10 43.01% 11.4% 116.5% 67.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.43%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 4.83%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.83%
  4. First American Government Obligs Z 4.75%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 4.21%
  6. Apple Inc 4.12%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.04%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.88%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.67%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAFX % Rank
Stocks 		95.25% 50.26% 104.50% 87.63%
Cash 		4.75% -10.83% 49.73% 8.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 35.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 40.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 31.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 29.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAFX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.19% 0.00% 43.06% 0.74%
Technology 		18.08% 0.00% 65.70% 96.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.17% 0.00% 62.57% 65.79%
Healthcare 		12.81% 0.00% 39.76% 47.98%
Communication Services 		11.79% 0.00% 66.40% 35.45%
Industrials 		6.43% 0.00% 30.65% 49.96%
Energy 		3.85% 0.00% 41.09% 13.93%
Consumer Defense 		1.77% 0.00% 25.50% 74.69%
Real Estate 		1.64% 0.00% 16.05% 38.17%
Basic Materials 		1.27% 0.00% 18.91% 48.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 53.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BIAFX % Rank
US 		87.51% 34.69% 100.00% 84.83%
Non US 		7.74% 0.00% 54.22% 21.43%

BIAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 20.29% 76.57%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 16.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

BIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 61.22%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BIAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 316.74% 14.65%

BIAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BIAFX Category Low Category High BIAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 41.07% 40.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BIAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BIAFX Category Low Category High BIAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 20.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BIAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BIAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Maneesh Bajaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Maneesh is the portfolio manager for the Flexible Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2005, he was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co., New York. He also worked in Corporate Value Consulting at Standard & Poor’s and in design and development of telecommunication networks at Primus Telecommunications.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×