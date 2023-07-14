Home
Trending ETFs

Beech Hill Total Return Fund

BHTAX | Fund

$14.79

$16.2 M

0.17%

$0.02

2.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.2%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$16.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Beech Hill Total Return Fund

BHTAX | Fund

$14.79

$16.2 M

0.17%

$0.02

2.57%

BHTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Beech Hill Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Beech Hill
  • Inception Date
    Jan 24, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Wurm

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in:

equity securities
fixed income securities, and
cash equivalents

selected using the Adviser’s asset allocation strategy. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock and convertible preferred stock of US companies as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) representing common stock and convertible preferred stock of foreign issuers. ADRs are receipts issued by an American bank or trust company evidencing ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign issuer. The Fund defines fixed income securities as notes, bonds, non-convertible preferred shares and other evidences of indebtedness. The Fund will invest only in US Dollar denominated securities. However, it invests without restriction to issuer capitalization or country. Nonetheless, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund’s equity investments will be predominantly in securities of large capitalization issuers (those with market capitalizations over $10 billion).

Individual fixed income securities are purchased without restriction as to maturity. The Fund restricts fixed income securities to those rated BB- or higher by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) or equivalently rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may also employ leverage including bank borrowing of up to 33% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes).

The Fund seeks income from both dividends paid by equity securities and interest payments from fixed income securities. It seeks capital appreciation from equity and fixed income securities. The Adviser will also seek to preserve principal when it believes equity market conditions are unfavorable by increasing allocations to fixed income securities and cash equivalents.

The Adviser buys and sells securities to meet its asset allocation targets. Additionally, it sells specific securities when a price target is achieved, the investment is no longer considered undervalued, or an issuer’s fundamental financial outlook has deteriorated.

Read More

BHTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -12.3% 53.7% 4.96%
1 Yr 19.2% -18.8% 40.4% 3.72%
3 Yr 5.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 12.24%
5 Yr 2.5%* -13.4% 10.3% 10.27%
10 Yr 3.5%* -9.5% 4.1% 5.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -48.5% 15.7% 69.17%
2021 4.9% -10.0% 21.8% 19.25%
2020 2.9% -5.8% 15.2% 22.22%
2019 3.7% -2.2% 6.5% 18.26%
2018 -2.5% -6.8% 0.3% 70.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -23.0% 53.7% 4.96%
1 Yr 19.2% -18.8% 40.4% 3.72%
3 Yr 5.5%* -18.0% 15.9% 12.12%
5 Yr 2.5%* -13.4% 10.3% 10.28%
10 Yr 4.7%* -9.5% 6.2% 4.35%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BHTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -48.5% 15.7% 69.58%
2021 4.9% -10.0% 21.8% 19.25%
2020 2.9% -5.8% 15.2% 22.22%
2019 3.7% -2.2% 6.5% 18.26%
2018 -2.5% -6.8% 0.3% 78.05%

NAV & Total Return History

BHTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BHTAX Category Low Category High BHTAX % Rank
Net Assets 16.2 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 95.45%
Number of Holdings 47 2 3255 46.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.62 M 349 K 12.1 B 97.52%
Weighting of Top 10 31.18% 22.9% 100.0% 91.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 3.84%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.62%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 3.42%
  4. Apple Inc 3.40%
  5. Starbucks Corp 3.11%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.09%
  7. Uber Technologies Inc 3.01%
  8. Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.97%
  9. The Walt Disney Co 2.97%
  10. AbbVie Inc 2.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BHTAX % Rank
Stocks 		90.78% 0.00% 238.38% 10.33%
Cash 		9.22% -65.52% 88.88% 47.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 100.00%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 97.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHTAX % Rank
Technology 		32.67% 0.00% 85.77% 4.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.12% 0.00% 25.83% 4.88%
Healthcare 		14.51% 0.00% 38.63% 27.32%
Communication Services 		10.68% 0.00% 21.61% 7.80%
Real Estate 		7.67% 0.00% 99.45% 25.37%
Industrials 		7.65% 0.00% 23.85% 67.32%
Consumer Defense 		4.14% 0.00% 37.51% 75.61%
Financial Services 		3.56% 0.00% 98.22% 85.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BHTAX % Rank
US 		90.78% -1.19% 235.84% 4.96%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 97.11%

BHTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.57% 0.21% 4.40% 7.59%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 85.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 68.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 36.25%

Sales Fees

BHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.00% 2.50% 5.75% 89.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 96.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BHTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 1.75% 441.00% 16.84%

BHTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BHTAX Category Low Category High BHTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 43.06% 44.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BHTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BHTAX Category Low Category High BHTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -2.01% 13.72% 60.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BHTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BHTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Wurm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2011

11.36

11.4%

Mr. Wurm has joined Beech Hill Advisors, Inc., in 2001, becoming a partner in 2003. Mr. Wurm concentrates on longer-term investment strategy, asset allocation and equity selection. Mr. Wurm is a graduate of Williams College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Paul Cantor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2011

11.36

11.4%

Mr. Cantor co-founded Beech Hill Advisors, Inc., in 1987 and serves as the firm’s chief investment officer, directing a team of highly experienced advisors and portfolio managers. Mr. Cantor has been an investment manager and portfolio strategist since 1968. He is responsible for financial planning and portfolio strategies. Mr. Cantor received his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, a law degree from Columbia University and pursued a post-graduate specialization in taxation at New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

