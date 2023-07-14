Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$16.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.2%
Expense Ratio 2.57%
Front Load 4.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|●
|equity securities
|●
|fixed income securities, and
|●
|cash equivalents
selected using the Adviser’s asset allocation strategy. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock and convertible preferred stock of US companies as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) representing common stock and convertible preferred stock of foreign issuers. ADRs are receipts issued by an American bank or trust company evidencing ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign issuer. The Fund defines fixed income securities as notes, bonds, non-convertible preferred shares and other evidences of indebtedness. The Fund will invest only in US Dollar denominated securities. However, it invests without restriction to issuer capitalization or country. Nonetheless, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund’s equity investments will be predominantly in securities of large capitalization issuers (those with market capitalizations over $10 billion).
Individual fixed income securities are purchased without restriction as to maturity. The Fund restricts fixed income securities to those rated BB- or higher by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) or equivalently rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may also employ leverage including bank borrowing of up to 33% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes).
The Fund seeks income from both dividends paid by equity securities and interest payments from fixed income securities. It seeks capital appreciation from equity and fixed income securities. The Adviser will also seek to preserve principal when it believes equity market conditions are unfavorable by increasing allocations to fixed income securities and cash equivalents.
The Adviser buys and sells securities to meet its asset allocation targets. Additionally, it sells specific securities when a price target is achieved, the investment is no longer considered undervalued, or an issuer’s fundamental financial outlook has deteriorated.
|Period
|BHTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|4.96%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|3.72%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|12.24%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|10.27%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|5.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|BHTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|69.17%
|2021
|4.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|19.25%
|2020
|2.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|22.22%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|18.26%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|70.24%
|Period
|BHTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|4.96%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|3.72%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|12.12%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|10.28%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|4.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|BHTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|69.58%
|2021
|4.9%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|19.25%
|2020
|2.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|22.22%
|2019
|3.7%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|18.26%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|78.05%
|BHTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.2 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|95.45%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|3255
|46.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.62 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|97.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.18%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|91.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHTAX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.78%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|10.33%
|Cash
|9.22%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|47.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|100.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|97.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHTAX % Rank
|Technology
|32.67%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|4.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.12%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|4.88%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|27.32%
|Communication Services
|10.68%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|7.80%
|Real Estate
|7.67%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|25.37%
|Industrials
|7.65%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|67.32%
|Consumer Defense
|4.14%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|75.61%
|Financial Services
|3.56%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|85.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BHTAX % Rank
|US
|90.78%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|4.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|97.11%
|BHTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.57%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|7.59%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|36.25%
|BHTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|89.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BHTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|96.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BHTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|16.84%
|BHTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|44.30%
|BHTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|BHTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BHTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|60.33%
|BHTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2011
11.36
11.4%
Mr. Wurm has joined Beech Hill Advisors, Inc., in 2001, becoming a partner in 2003. Mr. Wurm concentrates on longer-term investment strategy, asset allocation and equity selection. Mr. Wurm is a graduate of Williams College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2011
11.36
11.4%
Mr. Cantor co-founded Beech Hill Advisors, Inc., in 1987 and serves as the firm’s chief investment officer, directing a team of highly experienced advisors and portfolio managers. Mr. Cantor has been an investment manager and portfolio strategist since 1968. He is responsible for financial planning and portfolio strategies. Mr. Cantor received his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College, a law degree from Columbia University and pursued a post-graduate specialization in taxation at New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...