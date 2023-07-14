Home
Trending ETFs

BGVCX (Mutual Fund)

Brandes Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.05 -0.17 -0.65%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (BGVIX) Primary A (BGEAX) C (BGVCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Brandes Global Equity Fund

BGVCX | Fund

$26.05

$45.3 M

2.57%

$0.67

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$45.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.46%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brandes Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Brandes
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brent Fredberg

Fund Description

The Global Equity Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. The Fund typically invests in companies with market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities) greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the source of its revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in equity securities. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets (including frontier markets). The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector or health care sector.The Global Equity Fund may invest in companies located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase, or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International World (“MSCI World”) Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country.The Global Equity Fund will invest in at least three different countries, and invest at least 40% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) outside of the United States or, if conditions are not favorable, invest at least 30% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) outside of the United States. For example, if the Advisor determines that non-U.S. markets are generally overvalued compared to U.S. markets, the Fund may invest up to 70% of its total assets within the United States.The Global Equity Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high.Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the Global Equity Fund’sinvestment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.
Read More

BGVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -35.6% 29.2% 4.25%
1 Yr 16.7% 17.3% 252.4% 34.20%
3 Yr 10.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 92.46%
5 Yr 1.4%* 0.1% 32.7% 88.72%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 91.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -24.3% 957.1% 87.12%
2021 6.6% -38.3% 47.1% 82.68%
2020 -0.5% -54.2% 0.6% 58.95%
2019 3.4% -76.0% 54.1% 87.41%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 20.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -35.6% 29.2% 4.25%
1 Yr 16.7% 11.4% 252.4% 32.61%
3 Yr 10.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 90.51%
5 Yr 2.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 87.52%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 91.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -24.3% 957.1% 87.12%
2021 6.6% -33.1% 47.1% 83.06%
2020 -0.5% -44.4% 1.8% 42.53%
2019 3.4% -6.5% 54.1% 87.99%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 20.57%

NAV & Total Return History

BGVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGVCX Category Low Category High BGVCX % Rank
Net Assets 45.3 M 199 K 133 B 82.68%
Number of Holdings 68 1 9075 51.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M -18 M 37.6 B 83.81%
Weighting of Top 10 26.03% 9.1% 100.0% 69.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  Sanofi SA 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% 61.84% 125.47% 59.91%
Cash 		0.45% -174.70% 23.12% 36.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 80.84%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 82.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 78.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 79.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGVCX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.60% 0.00% 38.42% 5.07%
Healthcare 		22.65% 0.00% 35.42% 8.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.76% 0.00% 40.94% 53.63%
Energy 		10.45% 0.00% 21.15% 1.76%
Industrials 		8.23% 0.00% 44.06% 75.00%
Technology 		6.61% 0.00% 49.87% 96.48%
Communication Services 		5.67% 0.00% 57.66% 81.61%
Consumer Defense 		5.61% 0.00% 73.28% 35.13%
Basic Materials 		2.52% 0.00% 38.60% 30.07%
Real Estate 		1.70% 0.00% 39.48% 47.03%
Utilities 		1.18% 0.00% 29.12% 64.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGVCX % Rank
Non US 		50.04% 0.58% 99.46% 19.60%
US 		49.51% 0.13% 103.82% 75.44%

BGVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.01% 44.27% 12.54%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 76.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 75.83%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.76% 13.03%

Sales Fees

BGVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 85.00%

Trading Fees

BGVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.46% 0.00% 395.00% 13.88%

BGVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGVCX Category Low Category High BGVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.57% 0.00% 3.26% 78.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGVCX Category Low Category High BGVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -4.27% 12.65% 47.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brent Fredberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2008

13.66

13.7%

Brent Fredberg, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Technology Research Team. He is also on the Consumer Products Research Team, with a primary focus on household durables companies and is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to Brandes, he worked for Raytheon/Amana Appliances as a Financial Analyst and Controller. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and his BS in finance from the University of Iowa. Mr. Fredberg is a CMA (inactive). His experience began in 1994, and joined Brandes in 1999.

Brian Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Brian Matthews, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Telecommunications Research Team and a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. He was previously a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as an Investment Banking Analyst with Merrill Lynch. Mr. Matthews earned his BS with concentrations in finance and management (summa cum laude) from the Wharton (Pennsylvania). His relevant experience began in 2000, and he joined Brandes in 2002.

Kenneth Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Ken Little, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, oversees the firm’s research efforts and investment committees. He is a member of the All-Cap and Global Large-Cap Investment Committees and is leader of the Basic Materials and Utilities Research Teams. Mr. Little is a member of the firm’s Senior Management Team and ESG Oversight Committee. Prior to Brandes, he was a Senior Accountant with KPMG. Earned BS from the University of La Verne and his MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke and is a CPA (inactive). His investment experience began in 1996, when he joined Brandes.

Ted Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

Ted Kim is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Industrials Research Team, specializing in coverage of the automotive and capital goods industries. He is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as a Product and Manufacturing Engineer at a major U.S. automobile company. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and an MS and a BS, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His experience began in 2000 when he joined Brandes.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

