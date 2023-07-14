Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.32 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 9.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGUIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford US Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 05, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    50108
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Brodie

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of smaller, publicly traded U.S. companies that are perceived to be innovative and entrepreneurial, such as by disrupting existing markets or creating entirely new ones, and that have strong growth potential.

In selecting portfolio investments, the portfolio managers seek to discover innovative and entrepreneurial companies through a process that involves considering, among other things, a potential holding's market opportunity, competitive edge, corporate culture, and scalability prospects. The inclusion of "discovery" in the Fund's name does not reflect an intent to invest in any particular type of investment or industry.

When selecting companies for initial inclusion in the portfolio, the portfolio managers focus on publicly traded companies with a market capitalization in the region of $10 billion or lower at the time of initial purchase. Because the Fund is managed in accordance with an established model investment strategy operated by the portfolio managers, the Fund's portfolio is expected to include a number of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion at the time the Fund commences investment operations. These are companies that had market capitalizations of less than $10 billion at the time of inclusion in the model investment strategy, but which have subsequently grown. In addition, because the Fund expects to continue to hold, and potentially increase its investment in, portfolio companies whose market capitalizations increase subsequent to the initial purchase, the Fund expects over time to have a substantial portion of its portfolio invested in companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies, which the Manager defines as companies with market capitalizations of $30 billion or less.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers located in the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs").

The portfolio managers select companies without being constrained by the Fund's Benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 40 and 75 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

BGUIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -21.9% 50.1% 52.70%
1 Yr 8.4% -72.8% 36.6% 69.76%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.7% -82.1% 547.9% 96.91%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -24.8% 50.1% 51.86%
1 Yr 8.4% -72.8% 36.6% 67.74%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGUIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.7% -82.1% 547.9% 96.91%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGUIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGUIX Category Low Category High BGUIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.32 M 183 K 28 B 99.83%
Number of Holdings 58 6 1336 81.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.35 M 59 K 2.7 B 98.15%
Weighting of Top 10 32.62% 5.9% 100.0% 17.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ShockWave Medical Inc 3.93%
  2. CyberArk Software Ltd 3.64%
  3. Sprout Social Inc Class A 3.59%
  4. Axon Enterprise Inc 3.32%
  5. Codexis Inc 3.29%
  6. Upwork Inc 3.25%
  7. Zuora Inc Class A 3.18%
  8. Pacira BioSciences Inc 3.13%
  9. Everbridge Inc 3.12%
  10. Trupanion Inc 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGUIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.56% 77.52% 101.30% 30.98%
Cash 		1.44% -1.30% 22.49% 63.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 70.20%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 74.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 68.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGUIX % Rank
Technology 		41.71% 2.91% 75.51% 2.86%
Healthcare 		32.09% 0.00% 47.90% 3.87%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.00% 36.64% 92.42%
Communication Services 		6.47% 0.00% 15.31% 2.19%
Financial Services 		4.81% 0.00% 42.95% 74.07%
Consumer Defense 		3.21% 0.00% 13.56% 63.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.42% 0.00% 40.68% 98.32%
Real Estate 		0.75% 0.00% 15.31% 67.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 78.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 91.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 95.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGUIX % Rank
US 		94.07% 67.06% 99.56% 47.47%
Non US 		4.49% 0.00% 26.08% 37.71%

BGUIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 9.87% 0.05% 27.56% 0.51%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.05% 4.05% 24.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 0.40% 81.04%

Sales Fees

BGUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGUIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 3.00% 439.00% 1.57%

BGUIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGUIX Category Low Category High BGUIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 72.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGUIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGUIX Category Low Category High BGUIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.82% -4.08% 1.10% 58.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGUIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGUIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Brodie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Douglas graduated BSc in Molecular Biology & Biochemistry from Durham University in 1997 and with a DPhil in Molecular Immunology from the University of Oxford in 2001. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2001 and is Head of the Global Discovery Team. Douglas became a Partner in 2015 is a CFA Charterholder.

Svetlana Viteva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2021

1.07

1.1%

Svetlana graduated BA in Economics and BA in Business Administration from the American University in Bulgaria in 2008, MSc in Investment Analysis from Stirling University in 2009 and PhD in Accounting and Finance from Stirling University in 2012. Svetlana joined Baillie Gifford in 2012 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Discovery Team. Svetlana is also a Deputy Manager. She is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

