The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of smaller, publicly traded U.S. companies that are perceived to be innovative and entrepreneurial, such as by disrupting existing markets or creating entirely new ones, and that have strong growth potential.

In selecting portfolio investments, the portfolio managers seek to discover innovative and entrepreneurial companies through a process that involves considering, among other things, a potential holding's market opportunity, competitive edge, corporate culture, and scalability prospects. The inclusion of "discovery" in the Fund's name does not reflect an intent to invest in any particular type of investment or industry.

When selecting companies for initial inclusion in the portfolio, the portfolio managers focus on publicly traded companies with a market capitalization in the region of $10 billion or lower at the time of initial purchase. Because the Fund is managed in accordance with an established model investment strategy operated by the portfolio managers, the Fund's portfolio is expected to include a number of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion at the time the Fund commences investment operations. These are companies that had market capitalizations of less than $10 billion at the time of inclusion in the model investment strategy, but which have subsequently grown. In addition, because the Fund expects to continue to hold, and potentially increase its investment in, portfolio companies whose market capitalizations increase subsequent to the initial purchase, the Fund expects over time to have a substantial portion of its portfolio invested in companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies, which the Manager defines as companies with market capitalizations of $30 billion or less.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers located in the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs").

The portfolio managers select companies without being constrained by the Fund's Benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 40 and 75 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).