Trending ETFs

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
BGSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.53 -0.1 -0.21%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (BGSIX) Primary S (BSTSX) C (BGSCX) A (BGSAX) Retirement (BGSRX) Inst (BTEKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund

BGSRX | Fund

$47.53

$5.15 B

0.00%

1.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

38.7%

1 yr return

24.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

Net Assets

$5.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Kim

Fund Description

BGSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.7% -29.2% 72.6% 45.06%
1 Yr 24.9% -40.8% 65.2% 39.91%
3 Yr 0.9%* -40.4% 28.1% 51.34%
5 Yr 10.4%* -30.5% 25.6% 23.04%
10 Yr 16.2%* -15.0% 24.7% 16.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -73.9% 35.7% 67.56%
2021 0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 63.84%
2020 20.9% 1.8% 60.0% 10.38%
2019 9.0% -15.0% 13.7% 20.20%
2018 0.1% -12.8% 31.5% 12.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.7% -54.1% 72.3% 35.19%
1 Yr 24.9% -62.3% 65.2% 27.35%
3 Yr 0.9%* -40.4% 36.7% 53.74%
5 Yr 10.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 29.53%
10 Yr 17.2%* -15.0% 25.4% 22.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -73.9% 35.7% 67.56%
2021 0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 63.84%
2020 20.9% 1.8% 60.0% 10.38%
2019 9.0% -15.0% 13.7% 20.20%
2018 0.1% -12.8% 31.5% 25.81%

NAV & Total Return History

BGSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGSRX Category Low Category High BGSRX % Rank
Net Assets 5.15 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 14.53%
Number of Holdings 109 10 397 13.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.45 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 19.92%
Weighting of Top 10 35.82% 7.6% 100.0% 81.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.73%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.38%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.64%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 3.52%
  6. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  7. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  8. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  9. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  10. Kakao Corp 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 68.59% 100.53% 70.34%
Other 		2.87% -1.08% 26.87% 3.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 100.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 100.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 100.00%
Cash 		-0.14% -0.53% 15.91% 98.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSRX % Rank
Technology 		70.03% 2.80% 100.00% 54.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.51% 0.00% 32.97% 21.61%
Communication Services 		10.12% 0.00% 97.05% 43.22%
Financial Services 		6.26% 0.00% 38.36% 33.05%
Industrials 		2.08% 0.00% 38.68% 44.49%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSRX % Rank
US 		79.97% 19.45% 100.53% 78.39%
Non US 		17.31% 0.00% 80.40% 22.03%

BGSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.08% 3.60% 24.24%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 62.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 79.53%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.50% 25.93%

Sales Fees

BGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.69% 281.00% 23.37%

BGSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGSRX Category Low Category High BGSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGSRX Category Low Category High BGSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -2.30% 2.08% 83.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

BGSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 17, 2013

8.96

9.0%

Tony Kim is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Artisan Partners from 2006 to 2013.

Reid Menge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Reid Menge，董事，是贝莱德主动股票投资团队成员 Menge先生是科技股票投资组合的联席投资经理，负责科技板块的研究。在2014年加入贝莱德之前，Menge先生担任瑞银股票研究部的联席董事，负责全球科技板块的研究。2006年至2009年，他担任花旗集团的投资研究分析师，负责全球软件子板块的研究。2003年至2006年，Menge先生是Prudential Equity Group的成员，负责研究企业软件子板块。Menge先生于2001年在瑞士信贷第一波士顿开始其投资生涯，担任固定收益销售分析师。Menge先生于2001年获得康奈尔大学历史学士学位。

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

