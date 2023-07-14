Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
38.7%
1 yr return
24.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
Net Assets
$5.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.8%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|38.7%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|45.06%
|1 Yr
|24.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|39.91%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|51.34%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|23.04%
|10 Yr
|16.2%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|16.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|67.56%
|2021
|0.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|63.84%
|2020
|20.9%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|10.38%
|2019
|9.0%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|20.20%
|2018
|0.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|12.37%
|BGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.15 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|14.53%
|Number of Holdings
|109
|10
|397
|13.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.45 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|19.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.82%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|81.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|70.34%
|Other
|2.87%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|3.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|100.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|100.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|100.00%
|Cash
|-0.14%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|98.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSRX % Rank
|Technology
|70.03%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|54.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.51%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|21.61%
|Communication Services
|10.12%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|43.22%
|Financial Services
|6.26%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|33.05%
|Industrials
|2.08%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|44.49%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|100.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSRX % Rank
|US
|79.97%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|78.39%
|Non US
|17.31%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|22.03%
|BGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|24.24%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|62.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|79.53%
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|25.93%
|BGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|BGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|23.37%
|BGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|100.00%
|BGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.17%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|83.48%
|BGSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.508
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 17, 2013
8.96
9.0%
Tony Kim is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Artisan Partners from 2006 to 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
2.0
2.0%
Reid Menge，董事，是贝莱德主动股票投资团队成员 Menge先生是科技股票投资组合的联席投资经理，负责科技板块的研究。在2014年加入贝莱德之前，Menge先生担任瑞银股票研究部的联席董事，负责全球科技板块的研究。2006年至2009年，他担任花旗集团的投资研究分析师，负责全球软件子板块的研究。2003年至2006年，Menge先生是Prudential Equity Group的成员，负责研究企业软件子板块。Menge先生于2001年在瑞士信贷第一波士顿开始其投资生涯，担任固定收益销售分析师。Menge先生于2001年获得康奈尔大学历史学士学位。
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
