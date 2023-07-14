Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
Net Assets
$5.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BGSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|9.32%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|30.52%
|3 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|62.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|63.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|17.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|85.13%
|2021
|-6.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|76.05%
|2020
|8.5%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|17.37%
|2019
|5.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|20.52%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|88.20%
|BGSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.03 B
|717 K
|102 B
|11.89%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|6734
|75.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.38 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|10.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.40%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|13.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.65%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|58.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.38%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|0.90%
|Cash
|0.97%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|70.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|66.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|64.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|68.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Technology
|27.57%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|20.44%
|Financial Services
|19.84%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|63.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.29%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|16.56%
|Basic Materials
|11.66%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|15.01%
|Energy
|9.35%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|6.86%
|Communication Services
|7.74%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|65.20%
|Industrials
|3.35%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|85.51%
|Healthcare
|1.98%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|81.11%
|Consumer Defense
|1.06%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|97.54%
|Real Estate
|0.17%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|81.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|88.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Non US
|95.67%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|51.35%
|US
|0.98%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|44.03%
|BGSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|82.58%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|21.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|82.04%
|BGSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|13.51%
|BGSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.64%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|84.91%
|BGSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGSEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|29.29%
|BGSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.830
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Mr. Durrant is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Team and before that he was an Investment Analyst in the Private Companies Team. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2017. He previously worked for RBS in their Group Strategy and Corporate Finance Team. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a CFA Charterholder. Ben graduated BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
