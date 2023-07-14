Home
Trending ETFs

BGSEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$5.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mike Gush

Fund Description

BGSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -11.0% 30.2% 9.32%
1 Yr 11.5% -12.7% 29.2% 30.52%
3 Yr -2.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 62.17%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 63.83%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 17.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 85.13%
2021 -6.0% -18.2% 13.6% 76.05%
2020 8.5% -7.2% 79.7% 17.37%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 20.52%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 88.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -30.3% 30.2% 8.71%
1 Yr 11.5% -48.9% 29.2% 27.27%
3 Yr -2.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 62.36%
5 Yr -1.5%* -9.8% 36.3% 65.54%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 16.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 85.13%
2021 -6.0% -18.2% 13.6% 76.05%
2020 8.5% -7.2% 79.7% 17.37%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 20.52%
2018 -5.1% -7.2% 7.0% 89.51%

NAV & Total Return History

BGSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGSEX Category Low Category High BGSEX % Rank
Net Assets 5.03 B 717 K 102 B 11.89%
Number of Holdings 67 10 6734 75.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.38 B 340 K 19.3 B 10.14%
Weighting of Top 10 43.40% 2.8% 71.7% 13.82%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.65% 0.90% 110.97% 58.46%
Preferred Stocks 		2.38% 0.00% 6.07% 0.90%
Cash 		0.97% -23.67% 20.19% 70.60%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 66.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 64.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 68.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSEX % Rank
Technology 		27.57% 0.00% 47.50% 20.44%
Financial Services 		19.84% 0.00% 48.86% 63.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.29% 0.00% 48.94% 16.56%
Basic Materials 		11.66% 0.00% 30.03% 15.01%
Energy 		9.35% 0.00% 24.80% 6.86%
Communication Services 		7.74% 0.00% 39.29% 65.20%
Industrials 		3.35% 0.00% 43.53% 85.51%
Healthcare 		1.98% 0.00% 93.26% 81.11%
Consumer Defense 		1.06% 0.00% 28.13% 97.54%
Real Estate 		0.17% 0.00% 17.15% 81.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 88.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSEX % Rank
Non US 		95.67% -4.71% 112.57% 51.35%
US 		0.98% -1.60% 104.72% 44.03%

BGSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.03% 41.06% 82.58%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 2.00% 21.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 0.85% 82.04%

Sales Fees

BGSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 190.00% 13.51%

BGSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGSEX Category Low Category High BGSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.64% 0.00% 12.61% 84.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGSEX Category Low Category High BGSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% -1.98% 17.62% 29.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mike Gush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Ben Durrant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2021

0.97

1.0%

Mr. Durrant is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Team and before that he was an Investment Analyst in the Private Companies Team. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2017. He previously worked for RBS in their Group Strategy and Corporate Finance Team. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a CFA Charterholder. Ben graduated BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

