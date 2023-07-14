Home
Vitals

YTD Return

38.9%

1 yr return

25.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$5.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 38.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Kim

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. technology companies in all market capitalization ranges, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of technology.
Technology companies may include those companies in the businesses of, among others: software, IT consulting, IT services, interactive home entertainment, interactive media and services, networking equipment, telecom services, communications equipment, technology hardware, storage and peripherals, electronic equipment, instruments and components, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, and internet and direct marketing retail. The Fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets.
The Fund seeks to invest primarily in common stock but may also invest in preferred stock and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in Rule 144A securities, which are privately placed securities purchased by qualified institutional buyers. From time to time the Fund may invest in shares of companies through initial public offerings (“IPOs”).
The Fund may, when consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, buy or sell options or futures on a security or an index of securities and may buy options on a currency or a basket of currencies, or enter into foreign currency transactions, including swaps (collectively, commonly known as derivatives). An option is the right to buy or sell a security or an index of securities at a specific price on or before a specific date. A future is an agreement to buy or sell a security or an index of securities at a specific price on a specific date. A swap is an agreement whereby one party exchanges its right to receive or its obligation to pay one type of currency for another party’s obligation to pay or its right to receive another type of currency in the future or for a period of time. The Fund typically uses derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset and/or as part of a strategy designed to reduce exposure to other risks, such as currency risk. The Fund may also use derivatives to enhance returns, in which case their use would involve leveraging risk. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques. The Fund may also use forward foreign currency exchange contracts (obligations to buy or sell a currency at a set rate in the future).
Read More

BGSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.9% -29.2% 72.6% 44.64%
1 Yr 25.2% -40.8% 65.2% 39.48%
3 Yr 1.1%* -40.4% 28.1% 50.45%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.5% 25.6% 21.66%
10 Yr 16.4%* -15.0% 24.7% 16.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.1% -73.9% 35.7% 66.22%
2021 0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 63.39%
2020 21.0% 1.8% 60.0% 9.91%
2019 9.1% -15.0% 13.7% 19.70%
2018 0.2% -12.8% 31.5% 11.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.9% -54.1% 72.3% 34.76%
1 Yr 25.2% -62.3% 65.2% 26.92%
3 Yr 1.1%* -40.4% 36.7% 53.27%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.5% 29.2% 29.02%
10 Yr 17.5%* -15.0% 25.4% 21.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.1% -73.9% 35.7% 66.22%
2021 0.2% -25.6% 45.1% 63.39%
2020 21.0% 1.8% 60.0% 9.91%
2019 9.1% -15.0% 13.7% 19.70%
2018 0.2% -12.8% 31.5% 22.58%

NAV & Total Return History

BGSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGSAX Category Low Category High BGSAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.15 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 13.25%
Number of Holdings 109 10 397 11.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.45 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 18.64%
Weighting of Top 10 35.82% 7.6% 100.0% 80.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.78%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.73%
  3. Tesla Inc 4.38%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.64%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 3.52%
  6. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  7. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  8. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  9. Kakao Corp 2.85%
  10. Kakao Corp 2.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 68.59% 100.53% 69.07%
Other 		2.87% -1.08% 26.87% 2.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 97.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 97.46%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 97.46%
Cash 		-0.14% -0.53% 15.91% 97.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSAX % Rank
Technology 		70.03% 2.80% 100.00% 52.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.51% 0.00% 32.97% 20.34%
Communication Services 		10.12% 0.00% 97.05% 41.95%
Financial Services 		6.26% 0.00% 38.36% 31.78%
Industrials 		2.08% 0.00% 38.68% 43.22%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 97.46%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 97.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 97.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 97.46%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 97.46%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 97.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGSAX % Rank
US 		79.97% 19.45% 100.53% 77.12%
Non US 		17.31% 0.00% 80.40% 20.76%

BGSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.08% 3.60% 35.93%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 61.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 70.87%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.50% 20.37%

Sales Fees

BGSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 0.00% 5.75% 76.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.69% 281.00% 21.74%

BGSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGSAX Category Low Category High BGSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 97.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGSAX Category Low Category High BGSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.91% -2.30% 2.08% 76.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 17, 2013

8.96

9.0%

Tony Kim is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Artisan Partners from 2006 to 2013.

Reid Menge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Reid Menge，董事，是贝莱德主动股票投资团队成员 Menge先生是科技股票投资组合的联席投资经理，负责科技板块的研究。在2014年加入贝莱德之前，Menge先生担任瑞银股票研究部的联席董事，负责全球科技板块的研究。2006年至2009年，他担任花旗集团的投资研究分析师，负责全球软件子板块的研究。2003年至2006年，Menge先生是Prudential Equity Group的成员，负责研究企业软件子板块。Menge先生于2001年在瑞士信贷第一波士顿开始其投资生涯，担任固定收益销售分析师。Menge先生于2001年获得康奈尔大学历史学士学位。

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

