Trending ETFs

Barrett Growth Fund

mutual fund
BGRWX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.16 +0.1 +0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (BGRWX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Barrett Growth Fund

BGRWX | Fund

$23.16

$25.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.8%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Barrett Growth Fund

BGRWX | Fund

$23.16

$25.4 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.78%

BGRWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Barrett Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Barrett
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    1014526
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    E. Beck

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies, as well as global companies traded on a U.S. exchange, selected by the Adviser. The Fund considers mid-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations of approximately $2 billion to $15 billion and large-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations greater than $15 billion. The Fund may also purchase securities with an equity component, such as preferred stock, warrants, rights or other securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, and will normally make such investments through the purchase of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Fund takes a conservative approach to growth stock investing that emphasizes “Growth at a Reasonable Price.” The Fund invests in common stocks of high-quality companies that Barrett believes have superior growth potential and stocks that can be purchased at reasonable prices. The Fund makes investments in companies that have solid long-term earnings prospects and the Fund expects to hold these investments for prolonged periods of time, thereby avoiding short-term capital gains, which are taxable to shareholders at higher rates than long-term capital gains. The Adviser focuses on identifying companies that will produce earnings and cash flow growth in excess of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Price Index (“S&P 500® Index”). The Adviser makes investments in companies that it believes produce superior earnings at reasonable valuations. Superior relative earnings growth is usually driven by new products and services, niche products in growth sectors and industries, open-ended global growth opportunities, and cyclical companies whose margins are benefiting from a recovery in their respective industries. Stocks are sold when there is likely to be deterioration in earnings growth or other financial metrics, including balance sheet items. Maintaining a competitive industry position and management stability are also important factors in retaining a company position. Unusually weak relative stock market performance is another signal that prompts the Adviser to reevaluate a holding.
The Adviser mitigates risk in several ways. In order to invest in a specific company, the Adviser carefully analyzes the company’s balance sheet and overall ability to withstand adverse economic conditions. More broadly, the Adviser diversifies the portfolio across multiple industries, economic sectors and geographic regions to reduce the risk of a particular industry’s or region’s weakness adversely affecting the Fund’s performance. Since the Adviser focuses on buying companies at reasonable valuations, the risk of overpaying for companies with strong earnings growth is also reduced. The Fund invests in companies across the large- and mid-capitalization spectrum which provides the Fund with exposure to companies of different revenue and earnings levels. Finally, the Fund emphasizes objectivity in evaluating existing holdings and sells holdings when the fundamental outlook for a company is expected to deteriorate.
From time to time, the Fund may purchase options, futures contracts or other instruments, such as depositary receipts, that relate to a particular stock index, to allow the Fund to quickly invest excess cash in order to gain exposure to the markets until the Fund can purchase individual stocks.
Read More

BGRWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -41.7% 64.0% 70.67%
1 Yr -3.1% -46.2% 77.9% 95.32%
3 Yr -3.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.75%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 50.00%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.8% 19.6% 26.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.9% 81.6% 67.98%
2021 3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 51.73%
2020 6.5% -13.0% 34.8% 69.19%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 25.07%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 2.0% 16.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.8% -41.7% 64.0% 67.63%
1 Yr -3.1% -46.2% 77.9% 91.29%
3 Yr -3.8%* -41.7% 28.4% 71.38%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 54.64%
10 Yr 7.2%* -16.8% 19.7% 49.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.9% 81.6% 67.98%
2021 3.9% -31.0% 26.7% 51.73%
2020 6.5% -13.0% 34.8% 69.19%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 25.25%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 33.46%

NAV & Total Return History

BGRWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGRWX Category Low Category High BGRWX % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 189 K 222 B 94.99%
Number of Holdings 34 2 3509 86.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.64%
Weighting of Top 10 45.90% 11.4% 116.5% 56.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 5.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.50%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 5.25%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 4.85%
  5. Apple Inc 4.77%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.64%
  7. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.53%
  8. Tetra Tech Inc 3.69%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.66%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.49% 50.26% 104.50% 68.18%
Cash 		2.51% -10.83% 49.73% 28.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 15.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 21.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.56%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRWX % Rank
Technology 		24.66% 0.00% 65.70% 86.07%
Financial Services 		18.73% 0.00% 43.06% 6.92%
Healthcare 		17.27% 0.00% 39.76% 15.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.41% 0.00% 62.57% 64.63%
Industrials 		9.27% 0.00% 30.65% 16.74%
Communication Services 		7.22% 0.00% 66.40% 78.65%
Consumer Defense 		5.38% 0.00% 25.50% 24.32%
Real Estate 		2.15% 0.00% 16.05% 26.55%
Basic Materials 		1.90% 0.00% 18.91% 35.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 35.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRWX % Rank
US 		97.49% 34.69% 100.00% 28.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.63%

BGRWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.01% 20.29% 10.58%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 26.88%

Sales Fees

BGRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGRWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 316.74% 2.52%

BGRWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGRWX Category Low Category High BGRWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGRWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGRWX Category Low Category High BGRWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.35% -6.13% 1.75% 52.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGRWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGRWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

E. Beck

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2006

15.84

15.8%

Beck is managing director of Barrett Asset Management, LLC(the successor firm to Barrett Associates, Inc.). prior to joining the firm in 2006 he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Haven Capital Management from 2001 to 2006. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Beck was a sell-side analyst in the research department of Prudential Securities covering a number of areas, including financial services. He also has investment experience from positions he held at HSBC Investment Banking PLC in 1998 and Oppenheimer Capital International from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Beck is a graduate of Princeton University and received his M.B.A. from New York University. Beck holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Owen Gilmore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Gilmore joined Barrett Asset Management, LLC in 2016 and is responsible for assisting the investment team with security selection and portfolio construction. Mr. Gilmore received a BA in Economics and Mathematical Science from Colby College in 2008 and an MBA in Accounting, Financial Instruments and Markets, and Leadership & Change Management from the New York University Stern School of Business in 2016. While in business school, Owen interned as an Equity Research Summer Associate in the Healthcare Group at Manning & Napier. Prior to attending business school, Mr. Gilmore was an Investment Analyst at Boston University’s Investment Office. Mr. Gilmore is a CFA® Charterholder.

Amy Kong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Ms. Kong is Chief Investment Officer and a Managing Director of Barrett Asset Management. Ms. Kong is a graduate of Barnard College and received her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. Ms. Kong joined Barrett Asset Management in 2020. She previously served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Fiduciary Trust from June 2013 to 2020. Prior to Fiduciary Trust, between May 2012 and April 2013, Ms. Kong was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust. From April 2001 to May 2002, Ms. Kong worked as a Credit Analyst at Moody’s. Ms. Kong is a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

