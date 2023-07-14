The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of large- and mid-cap U.S. companies, as well as global companies traded on a U.S. exchange, selected by the Adviser. The Fund considers mid-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations of approximately $2 billion to $15 billion and large-cap companies to be companies with market capitalizations greater than $15 billion. The Fund may also purchase securities with an equity component, such as preferred stock, warrants, rights or other securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, and will normally make such investments through the purchase of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

The Fund takes a conservative approach to growth stock investing that emphasizes “Growth at a Reasonable Price.” The Fund invests in common stocks of high-quality companies that Barrett believes have superior growth potential and stocks that can be purchased at reasonable prices. The Fund makes investments in companies that have solid long-term earnings prospects and the Fund expects to hold these investments for prolonged periods of time, thereby avoiding short-term capital gains, which are taxable to shareholders at higher rates than long-term capital gains. The Adviser focuses on identifying companies that will produce earnings and cash flow growth in excess of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Price Index (“S&P 500 ® Index”). The Adviser makes investments in companies that it believes produce superior earnings at reasonable valuations. Superior relative earnings growth is usually driven by new products and services, niche products in growth sectors and industries, open-ended global growth opportunities, and cyclical companies whose margins are benefiting from a recovery in their respective industries. Stocks are sold when there is likely to be deterioration in earnings growth or other financial metrics, including balance sheet items. Maintaining a competitive industry position and management stability are also important factors in retaining a company position. Unusually weak relative stock market performance is another signal that prompts the Adviser to reevaluate a holding.

The Adviser mitigates risk in several ways. In order to invest in a specific company, the Adviser carefully analyzes the company’s balance sheet and overall ability to withstand adverse economic conditions. More broadly, the Adviser diversifies the portfolio across multiple industries, economic sectors and geographic regions to reduce the risk of a particular industry’s or region’s weakness adversely affecting the Fund’s performance. Since the Adviser focuses on buying companies at reasonable valuations, the risk of overpaying for companies with strong earnings growth is also reduced. The Fund invests in companies across the large- and mid-capitalization spectrum which provides the Fund with exposure to companies of different revenue and earnings levels. Finally, the Fund emphasizes objectivity in evaluating existing holdings and sells holdings when the fundamental outlook for a company is expected to deteriorate.