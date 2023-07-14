Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

mutual fund
BGRAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.46 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (BGRAX) Primary Inst (BABSX) Other (BGRKX)
BGRAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.46 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (BGRAX) Primary Inst (BABSX) Other (BGRKX)
BGRAX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$8.46 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inv (BGRAX) Primary Inst (BABSX) Other (BGRKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

BGRAX | Fund

$8.46

$8.77 M

0.00%

7.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.77 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund

BGRAX | Fund

$8.46

$8.77 M

0.00%

7.16%

BGRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Global Equity Absolute Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Dec 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Bristow

Fund Description

BGRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -14.1% 30.8% 46.93%
1 Yr 0.6% -16.2% 40.2% 60.34%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 17.4% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -33.0% 30.8% 44.13%
1 Yr 0.6% -52.8% 40.2% 58.10%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 17.4% N/A
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGRAX Category Low Category High BGRAX % Rank
Net Assets 8.77 M 818 K 5.18 B 92.74%
Number of Holdings N/A 3 2670 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -175 M 1.1 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGRAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -2.90% 119.13% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% N/A
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% N/A

BGRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.16% 0.44% 13.51% 1.15%
Management Fee 1.85% 0.00% 2.50% 95.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 42.27%
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.03% 1.54% 19.57%

Sales Fees

BGRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 2.50% 5.75% 66.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 479.00% 20.00%

BGRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGRAX Category Low Category High BGRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 1.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGRAX Category Low Category High BGRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -3.33% 2.16% 69.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Bristow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2021

0.44

0.4%

James Bristow, CFA, Managing Director and portfolio manager, is co-head of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. James has been the lead manager for the International Focus strategy since April 2007 and co-manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. Mr. Bristow has over twenty years' investing experience, of which fifteen have been managing concentrated Global and International strategies. He joined BlackRock in 2006. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager with JP Morgan, responsible for managing global, international and European equity portfolios. He joined JP Morgan in 1998. He began his career with ABN AMRO Rothschild equity capital markets. Mr. Bristow earned an MA in philosophy, politics and economics from Magdalen College, Oxford in 1997.

Gareth Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2021

0.44

0.4%

Gareth Williams, CFA, Director and portfolio manager, is a member of the Global Equity team within the Fundamental Division of BlackRock's Active Equities Platform. Gareth is co-manager for the International Focus strategy and also manages the Global Equity Absolute Return fund. He is joint-Director of Research for the Global Equity Team. Mr. Williams has twelve years' experience managing concentrated International strategies and fourteen years' experience as a sector specialist analysing sectors including Media, Communications, and Technology. Mr. Williams joined BlackRock in 2005, including his service with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. At MLIM, he was an analyst on the UK Core Equity team, having first joined as a graduate. Mr. Williams earned a BSc degree in economics and mathematics from the University of Bristol in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×