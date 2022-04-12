Home
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund

mutual fund
BGPWX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.3265 -0.08 -0.56%
primary theme
N/A
share class
B (BGPTX) Primary (BGPVX) (BGPWX) C (BGPFX) Inst (BSGPX) Other (BGPKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund

BGPWX | Fund

$13.33

$565 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$565 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BGPWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    GB

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in non-U.S. countries with developed markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies whose principal activities are in developed markets in Europe, Australasia and/or the Far East. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers focus on issuers in developed markets, but in some circumstances may gain exposure to emerging markets.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and retain flexibility to invest without being constrained by the MSCI EAFE benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors that may include: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 50 and 90 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods has included Japan. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

BGPWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGPWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGPWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGPWX Category Low Category High BGPWX % Rank
Net Assets 565 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 62 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 175 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.94% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United Overseas Bank Ltd 4.02%
  2. Cie Financiere Richemont SA 3.68%
  3. Atlas Copco AB 3.27%
  4. Shiseido Co Ltd 3.14%
  5. AIA Group Ltd 3.11%
  6. ASML Holding NV 2.98%
  7. Mettler-Toledo International I 2.72%
  8. Olympus Corp 2.71%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitt 2.69%
  10. Sartorius AG 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGPWX % Rank
Stocks 		96.32% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		2.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.07% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGPWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGPWX % Rank
Non US 		92.30% N/A N/A N/A
US 		4.01% N/A N/A N/A

BGPWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BGPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BGPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGPWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BGPWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGPWX Category Low Category High BGPWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGPWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGPWX Category Low Category High BGPWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGPWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

BGPWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

