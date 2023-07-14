Home
Trending ETFs

BGLFX (Mutual Fund)

BGLFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

33.9%

1 yr return

22.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$518 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BGLFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 10, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    GB

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of global common stocks and other equity securities, without reference to benchmark constraints.

While the portfolio managers are not constrained by geographic limitations, the Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least six different countries. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are favorable, but, when market conditions are not favorable, invests at least 30% of its total assets in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in issuers located in emerging markets.

The Fund typically invests primarily in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select investments without regard to the geographic, industry, sector, or individual company weightings on any index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The portfolio managers generally select securities of between 30 and 60 growth companies. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, and the Fund expects to have considerable exposure to Chinese companies including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGLFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGLFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.9% -35.7% 66.5% 29.41%
1 Yr 22.3% -22.0% 98.7% 11.21%
3 Yr -6.6%* -42.7% 31.6% 3.48%
5 Yr 7.5%* -25.8% 27.9% 4.02%
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 15.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGLFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -14.9% 45.5% 82.50%
2021 N/A -73.8% 5.4% 0.19%
2020 15.3% -76.0% 54.2% 0.21%
2019 N/A -22.2% 28.3% 93.78%
2018 1.1% -36.4% 17.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGLFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.9% -35.7% 66.5% 29.41%
1 Yr 22.3% -22.0% 98.7% 11.21%
3 Yr -6.6%* -32.6% 31.6% 3.87%
5 Yr 7.5%* -20.9% 27.9% 4.02%
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 18.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGLFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -14.9% 45.5% 82.50%
2021 N/A -73.8% 5.4% 0.19%
2020 15.3% 1.4% 54.2% 0.21%
2019 N/A -22.2% 29.2% 97.93%
2018 1.1% -36.4% 18.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGLFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGLFX Category Low Category High BGLFX % Rank
Net Assets 518 M 174 K 117 B 57.64%
Number of Holdings 36 24 9700 97.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 237 M -252 M 25.1 B 50.26%
Weighting of Top 10 45.75% 9.8% 65.6% 1.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Moderna Inc 5.56%
  2. ASML Holding NV 5.08%
  3. Meituan 5.07%
  4. Pinduoduo Inc 4.93%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 4.75%
  6. Dexcom Inc 4.64%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.48%
  8. Kering SA 4.43%
  9. Intuitive Surgical Inc 3.45%
  10. Netflix Inc 3.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 2.12% 100.24% 47.63%
Cash 		1.54% -5.94% 89.42% 48.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.74% 86.12%
Other 		0.00% -0.30% 20.43% 84.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 83.83%
Bonds 		0.00% -11.97% 19.00% 85.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% -0.68% 10.51% 92.44%
Technology 		0.00% 3.47% 44.50% 0.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% -1.40% 8.72% 91.92%
Industrials 		0.00% -5.03% 23.74% 98.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% -4.43% 26.41% 33.74%
Financial Services 		0.00% -3.32% 32.66% 98.07%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 11.01% 93.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% -0.46% 31.40% 99.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% -1.09% 26.14% 80.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.57% 39.63% 1.76%
Basic Materials 		0.00% -0.64% 10.19% 97.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGLFX % Rank
US 		67.28% -5.21% 79.29% 70.83%
Non US 		31.18% -0.77% 86.53% 26.36%

BGLFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGLFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.08% 44.68% 88.73%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 20.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 43.05%

Sales Fees

BGLFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.10% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGLFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.10% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGLFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 995.00% 12.14%

BGLFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGLFX Category Low Category High BGLFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.81% 81.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGLFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGLFX Category Low Category High BGLFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.05% 6.21% 91.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGLFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGLFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 52.7 7.45 14.76

