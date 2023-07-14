Under normal market conditions, the fund intends to provide exposure to high yield securities by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities that are rated at the time of purchase below investment grade (that is, securities rated below Baa/BBB assigned by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”)) or unrated securities determined by the subadviser to be of comparable credit quality. These investments are also known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds,” and “non‑investment grade bonds,” and may include so called “distressed debt.” Such securities may be public or privately placed U.S. dollar denominated debt securities issued by U.S. and non‑U.S. companies (which may include companies in emerging markets) of any size, which the subadviser believes represent an attractive investment opportunity. However, investments in non‑U.S. obligations or securities will not exceed 25% of the net assets of the fund. The fund also may invest in other securities including investment grade securities. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity and does not maintain a dollar-weighted effective duration target for the securities in which it invests.

While not a part of the fund’s principal investment strategy of investing in corporate bonds, the fund may invest in other securities such as trust preferred securities, convertible securities, preferred stock, equity securities, U.S. Government and Agency securities, and mortgage or asset-backed securities. In selecting securities for the fund, the subadviser performs a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of credit risk, interest rate

risk, yield and the legal and technical structure of the security. The subadviser will attempt to take advantage of inefficiencies that it believes exist in the fixed-income markets by purchasing securities at prices below the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value with the goal of selling securities as they approach or exceed the subadviser’s estimate of their fair value. The subadviser seeks to invest in securities that the subadviser expects to offer attractive prospects for current income and/or capital appreciation in relation to the risk borne.