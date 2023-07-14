Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$936 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 151.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|21.35%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|15.20%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|2.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|0.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|40.00%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|Period
|BGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|18.86%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|9.64%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|4.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|2.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|38.52%
|2021
|N/A
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|BGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|936 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|36.60%
|Number of Holdings
|121
|2
|2736
|90.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|242 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|23.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.36%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|11.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.23%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|92.57%
|Cash
|8.20%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|6.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.57%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|5.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|97.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|94.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|92.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|91.80%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|73.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.20%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|8.21%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|91.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|94.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|91.06%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|93.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGHIX % Rank
|US
|74.21%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|80.53%
|Non US
|13.02%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|46.85%
|BGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|80.84%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|37.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|81.02%
|BGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|151.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|98.54%
|BGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.60%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|19.21%
|BGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.99%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|21.19%
|BGHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2014
7.49
7.5%
Mr. Zox is a Portfolio Manager and has been employed by Brandywine Global since 2021. Previously, he served as Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management (2001-2021); a Tax Partner at Schottenstein, Zox & Dunn, Co., LPA (2000-2001), and an Associate at Schottenstein, Zox & Dunn, Co. (1993-1999). He earned a B.A. in Political Science from Williams College, a J.D. from The Ohio State University (with honors), and a Master of Law in Taxation from University of Florida College of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2014
7.49
7.5%
John serves as a Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2014. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, John was Senior Vice President – Credit at Standard Life Investments from 2010 to 2014. From 2007 to 2010, he was at Nationwide Mutual Insurance as a Management Associate in the Financial Leadership Rotation Program and then an Investment Analyst in Distressed Debt. John has a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from University of Kentucky (magna cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...