The Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in common stocks and other equity securities of companies that the portfolio managers believe have potential to bring substantial improvements in human health and healthcare systems.

In seeking to identify companies in the healthcare industry and healthcare-related industries that have such potential, the portfolio managers typically focus on companies that they believe are driving innovation across the full value chain of human health, which they categorize into five 'buckets': (i) understanding of diseases, (ii) diagnostic healthcare tools, (iii) treatment for disease, (iv) prevention of diseases, and (v) operational efficiency in the healthcare industry. The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up stock-picking approach that seeks to make long-term investments in well-managed businesses with genuine and sustainable competitive advantages. The Manager's fundamental research process focuses on: (i) the opportunity for an issuer to deliver superior returns; (ii) the ability of the issuer to execute on that opportunity; and (iii) the current market valuation of the security.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies engaged in or supporting innovation in one or more healthcare or healthcare-related industries. Healthcare and healthcare-related industries include companies that manufacture medical treatments, devices, or diagnostic tools, such as devices and tools that aid the understanding, early identification and prevention of human diseases or companies that provide healthcare supplies or healthcare-related services, and companies in the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products, such as products for genetic analysis and engineering and protein-based therapeutics to treat or prevent human diseases. Companies providing healthcare-related services include companies that provide operational support to the healthcare system, such as information technology

companies focusing on software for healthcare companies or information technology solutions relevant to the healthcare sector. In identifying candidates for the 80% test described above, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies for which healthcare and healthcare-related activities are expected to be a key driver of the company's growth over the long-term, but generally focus on companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from healthcare and healthcare-related activities. The Fund may gain exposure to equity securities either directly or indirectly (such as through depositary receipts or participatory notes) and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in IPOs.

The portfolio managers select companies without being constrained by any healthcare-specific index or by the Fund's performance benchmark, the MSCI ACWI Index. Additionally, the geographic selection of countries is not constrained by the benchmark. The Fund intends to invest globally, including in emerging markets, though the Fund expects that many of the innovative health-related companies in which it seeks to invest will be located in the United States.

The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies in human health. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with healthcare industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, innovative technologies, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation.

The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 25 and 50 companies that the portfolio managers believe have the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The investment process can result in significant exposure to a single company or a small number of companies. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The Fund has adopted a fundamental investment policy to concentrate its investments (defined by regulations as investing at least 25% of its assets) in healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The portfolio management team reserves the flexibility to use the Fund's position as a shareholder to guide companies in the portfolio to resist excessive focus on shorter-term returns over the goal of delivering longer-term outcomes for both investors and society.

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may

hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.