Craig Abouchar is a Managing Director and a member of Barings’ European High Yield Investments Group and the European High Yield Investment Committee. He is a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s European High Yield Bond business and he is responsible for the portfolio management of numerous strategies. Mr. Abouchar has worked in the industry since 1994 and his experience has encompassed a focus on below-investment-grade assets across all investment types and geographic markets. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, he was Co-CEO, Europe of Castle Hill Asset Management. Prior to Castle Hill, he was a portfolio manager at Ignis Investment Management. Mr. Abouchar was also previously the chairman of the board of directors for the European High Yield Association. He shares principal responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Barings Global High Yield Fund.