Baillie Gifford U.S. Equity Growth Fund

mutual fund
BGGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.57 -0.21 -1.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (BGGSX) Primary Other (BGGKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford U.S. Equity Growth Fund

BGGSX | Fund

$19.57

$42.4 M

0.00%

0.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.9%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$42.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford U.S. Equity Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tom Slater

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of equities, which include common stock and other equity securities, of issuers located in the U.S.

The portfolio managers seek to identify exceptional growth businesses in the U.S. and to own them for long enough that the advantages of their business models and the strength of their cultures support positive relative performance over the long term.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies whose principal activities are in the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund typically invests primarily in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs").

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by a benchmark. They generally invest in a portfolio of between 30 and 50 growth companies. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage,

management, financial strength and valuation. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or sectors The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

Read More

BGGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.9% -41.7% 64.0% 5.42%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 51.36%
3 Yr -12.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 92.21%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 47.99%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -59.8% -85.9% 81.6% 97.58%
2021 -6.8% -31.0% 26.7% 91.72%
2020 29.7% -13.0% 34.8% 0.97%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.68%
2018 1.2% -15.9% 2.0% 0.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.9% -41.7% 64.0% 5.01%
1 Yr 17.3% -46.2% 77.9% 48.07%
3 Yr -12.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 92.11%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 52.86%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -59.8% -85.9% 81.6% 97.58%
2021 -6.8% -31.0% 26.7% 91.72%
2020 29.7% -13.0% 34.8% 0.97%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 28.86%
2018 1.2% -15.9% 3.1% 2.00%

NAV & Total Return History

BGGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGGSX Category Low Category High BGGSX % Rank
Net Assets 42.4 M 189 K 222 B 91.95%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3509 71.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.69%
Weighting of Top 10 48.97% 11.4% 116.5% 39.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 15.70%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.23% 50.26% 104.50% 33.88%
Cash 		0.77% -10.83% 49.73% 60.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 15.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 21.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 8.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGSX % Rank
Technology 		33.76% 0.00% 65.70% 59.77%
Healthcare 		20.71% 0.00% 39.76% 4.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.62% 0.00% 62.57% 15.83%
Communication Services 		12.57% 0.00% 66.40% 28.52%
Financial Services 		3.89% 0.00% 43.06% 92.50%
Real Estate 		3.20% 0.00% 16.05% 14.76%
Consumer Defense 		2.87% 0.00% 25.50% 58.70%
Industrials 		2.38% 0.00% 30.65% 86.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 56.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 74.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGSX % Rank
US 		92.91% 34.69% 100.00% 62.41%
Non US 		6.32% 0.00% 54.22% 25.80%

BGGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.77% 0.01% 20.29% 67.34%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 23.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.00% 1.02% 81.09%

Sales Fees

BGGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 316.74% 79.01%

BGGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGGSX Category Low Category High BGGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 19.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGGSX Category Low Category High BGGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -6.13% 1.75% 74.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

BGGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tom Slater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Tom graduated BSc in Computer Science with Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2000. He joined Baillie Gifford the same year and worked in the Developed Asia and UK Equity Teams before joining the Long Term Global Growth Team at the start of 2009. Tom became a Partner in the firm in 2012. Tom was appointed Joint Manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in January 2015 having served as Deputy Manager for the previous five years. In 2015 Tom was appointed Head of the North American Equities Team and is a decision maker on Long Term Global Growth portfolios. Tom’s investment interest is focused on high growth companies both in listed equity markets and as an investor in private companies.

Gary Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Gary has been a member of the Global Stewardship Portfolio Construction Group since its inception in 2015 and is an Investment Manager in the US Equities Team. He graduated MBiochem in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford in 2003 and joined Baillie Gifford the same year. He spent time working on our Japanese, UK and European Equity Teams before moving to the US Equities Team in 2008. Gary is a generalist investor but retains a special interest in the healthcare sector dating back to his undergraduate degree. Gary became a Partner of the firm in 2019.

Kirsty Gibson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Dave Bujnowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

