Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
40.9%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$42.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.0%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of equities, which include common stock and other equity securities, of issuers located in the U.S.
The portfolio managers seek to identify exceptional growth businesses in the U.S. and to own them for long enough that the advantages of their business models and the strength of their cultures support positive relative performance over the long term.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies whose principal activities are in the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund typically invests primarily in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $1.5 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs").
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by a benchmark. They generally invest in a portfolio of between 30 and 50 growth companies. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage,
management, financial strength and valuation. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries or sectors The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5-10 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
|Period
|BGGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|5.42%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|51.36%
|3 Yr
|-12.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|92.21%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|47.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|BGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.4 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.95%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|3509
|71.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.3 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.97%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|39.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.23%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|33.88%
|Cash
|0.77%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|60.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|15.17%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|21.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|9.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|8.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGSX % Rank
|Technology
|33.76%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|59.77%
|Healthcare
|20.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|4.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.62%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|15.83%
|Communication Services
|12.57%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|28.52%
|Financial Services
|3.89%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|92.50%
|Real Estate
|3.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|14.76%
|Consumer Defense
|2.87%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|58.70%
|Industrials
|2.38%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|86.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|56.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|74.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGSX % Rank
|US
|92.91%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|62.41%
|Non US
|6.32%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|25.80%
|BGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|67.34%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|81.09%
|BGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|79.01%
|BGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|19.77%
|BGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|74.66%
|BGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2016
5.49
5.5%
Tom graduated BSc in Computer Science with Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2000. He joined Baillie Gifford the same year and worked in the Developed Asia and UK Equity Teams before joining the Long Term Global Growth Team at the start of 2009. Tom became a Partner in the firm in 2012. Tom was appointed Joint Manager of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in January 2015 having served as Deputy Manager for the previous five years. In 2015 Tom was appointed Head of the North American Equities Team and is a decision maker on Long Term Global Growth portfolios. Tom’s investment interest is focused on high growth companies both in listed equity markets and as an investor in private companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2016
5.49
5.5%
Gary has been a member of the Global Stewardship Portfolio Construction Group since its inception in 2015 and is an Investment Manager in the US Equities Team. He graduated MBiochem in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford in 2003 and joined Baillie Gifford the same year. He spent time working on our Japanese, UK and European Equity Teams before moving to the US Equities Team in 2008. Gary is a generalist investor but retains a special interest in the healthcare sector dating back to his undergraduate degree. Gary became a Partner of the firm in 2019.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2020
2.0
2.0%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
