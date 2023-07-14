Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|BGGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|65.10%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|27.95%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|18.37%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|16.24%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|18.18%
* Annualized
|YTD
|20.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|65.55%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|25.80%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|16.91%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|15.44%
|10 Yr
|7.3%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|17.25%
* Annualized
|BGGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|199 K
|133 B
|69.41%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|1
|9075
|48.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.4 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|71.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.03%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|68.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.39%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|40.64%
|Cash
|0.61%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|52.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|17.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|26.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|7.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|11.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGIX % Rank
|Technology
|23.66%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|50.99%
|Healthcare
|17.26%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|37.44%
|Industrials
|16.56%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|3.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|17.29%
|Financial Services
|12.99%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|54.41%
|Communication Services
|6.53%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|56.17%
|Real Estate
|2.08%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|43.83%
|Energy
|1.89%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|65.42%
|Consumer Defense
|1.42%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|88.33%
|Utilities
|1.24%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|64.76%
|Basic Materials
|0.84%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|75.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGGIX % Rank
|US
|59.25%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|54.74%
|Non US
|40.14%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|34.91%
|BGGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|60.55%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|82.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|BGGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|31.19%
|BGGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.11%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|5.47%
|BGGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|71.48%
|BGGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Andy Flynn, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Small Cap Growth and Global Leaders strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2005, Andy has served as a U.S. industrials and consumer analyst and a non-U.S. consumer, healthcare, and IT analyst. He was also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Small Cap Growth strategy. Before joining the firm, Andy was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Northern Trust, where he specialized in mid- and small-capitalization growth companies. Before that, he was a senior equity analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments and a research assistant at Fidelity Investments. Andy is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Hugo Scott‐Gall, partner, is a portfolio manager for the Global Leaders and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies, and Co-Director of Research for the Global Equity team. Before joining William Blair in 2018, Hugo was a managing director and head of the thematic research team at Goldman Sachs. In that role, he managed a global team of approximately 15 people who investigated thematic changes, analyzed their effects across industries, and sought to identify long‐term structurally advantaged companies. He and his team produced Fortnightly Thoughts, a publication offering thematic insights across sectors, and GS Sustain, a long‐term‐focused publication that sought to find best‐in‐breed companies, with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis forming an integral part of the process. He also oversaw GS Dataworks, a team that used alternative data to augment fundamental research. Before his move into thematic research, Hugo was an equity research analyst covering European transportation companies. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
