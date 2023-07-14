Home
Trending ETFs

BGGIX (Mutual Fund)

BGGIX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Global Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.14 +0.07 +0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (WGFIX) Primary N (WGGNX) Retirement (BGGIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Global Leaders Fund

BGGIX | Fund

$16.14

$106 M

0.11%

$0.02

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

20.9%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Global Leaders Fund

BGGIX | Fund

$16.14

$106 M

0.11%

$0.02

0.99%

BGGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Global Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth McAtamney

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by companies of all sizes worldwide that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development, ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development, that are leaders in their country, industry or globally in terms of products, services or execution. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 65% of the Fund’s equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in any one country at any given time. Under normal market conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in companies located outside the United States. Normally, the Fund’s investments will be divided among the United States, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the markets of the Pacific Basin. The Fund may invest the greater of 30% of its net assets or twice the emerging markets component of the MSCI All Country World Investable Market Index (IMI) (net) in emerging markets, which include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

BGGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -35.6% 29.2% 65.10%
1 Yr 17.9% 17.3% 252.4% 27.95%
3 Yr 0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 18.37%
5 Yr 0.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 16.24%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 18.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -24.3% 957.1% 32.39%
2021 5.1% -38.3% 47.1% 9.61%
2020 5.4% -54.2% 0.6% 83.45%
2019 6.8% -76.0% 54.1% 16.98%
2018 -4.7% -26.1% 47.8% 66.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -35.6% 29.2% 65.55%
1 Yr 17.9% 11.4% 252.4% 25.80%
3 Yr 0.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 16.91%
5 Yr 3.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 15.44%
10 Yr 7.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 17.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -24.3% 957.1% 32.39%
2021 5.1% -33.1% 47.1% 9.61%
2020 5.4% -44.4% 1.8% 20.05%
2019 6.8% -6.5% 54.1% 14.35%
2018 -1.7% -14.4% 47.8% 76.24%

NAV & Total Return History

BGGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGGIX Category Low Category High BGGIX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 199 K 133 B 69.41%
Number of Holdings 69 1 9075 48.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 71.04%
Weighting of Top 10 27.03% 9.1% 100.0% 68.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.61%
  2. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.34%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.22%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 3.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.39% 61.84% 125.47% 40.64%
Cash 		0.61% -174.70% 23.12% 52.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 17.07%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 26.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 7.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 11.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGIX % Rank
Technology 		23.66% 0.00% 49.87% 50.99%
Healthcare 		17.26% 0.00% 35.42% 37.44%
Industrials 		16.56% 0.00% 44.06% 3.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 40.94% 17.29%
Financial Services 		12.99% 0.00% 38.42% 54.41%
Communication Services 		6.53% 0.00% 57.66% 56.17%
Real Estate 		2.08% 0.00% 39.48% 43.83%
Energy 		1.89% 0.00% 21.15% 65.42%
Consumer Defense 		1.42% 0.00% 73.28% 88.33%
Utilities 		1.24% 0.00% 29.12% 64.76%
Basic Materials 		0.84% 0.00% 38.60% 75.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGGIX % Rank
US 		59.25% 0.13% 103.82% 54.74%
Non US 		40.14% 0.58% 99.46% 34.91%

BGGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 44.27% 60.55%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 82.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

BGGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 395.00% 31.19%

BGGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGGIX Category Low Category High BGGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 3.26% 5.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGGIX Category Low Category High BGGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -4.27% 12.65% 71.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth McAtamney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat

Andrew Flynn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Andy Flynn, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Small Cap Growth and Global Leaders strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2005, Andy has served as a U.S. industrials and consumer analyst and a non-U.S. consumer, healthcare, and IT analyst. He was also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Small Cap Growth strategy. Before joining the firm, Andy was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Northern Trust, where he specialized in mid- and small-capitalization growth companies. Before that, he was a senior equity analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments and a research assistant at Fidelity Investments. Andy is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.A. in economics from the University of Kansas and an M.B.A. with an emphasis in finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hugo Scott-Gall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Hugo Scott‐Gall, partner, is a portfolio manager for the Global Leaders and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies, and Co-Director of Research for the Global Equity team. Before joining William Blair in 2018, Hugo was a managing director and head of the thematic research team at Goldman Sachs. In that role, he managed a global team of approximately 15 people who investigated thematic changes, analyzed their effects across industries, and sought to identify long‐term structurally advantaged companies. He and his team produced Fortnightly Thoughts, a publication offering thematic insights across sectors, and GS Sustain, a long‐term‐focused publication that sought to find best‐in‐breed companies, with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis forming an integral part of the process. He also oversaw GS Dataworks, a team that used alternative data to augment fundamental research. Before his move into thematic research, Hugo was an equity research analyst covering European transportation companies. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

