Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
7.9%
Expense Ratio 2.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 98.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|4.76%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|62.59%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-6.4%
|59.5%
|80.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGFVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|93.38%
|2021
|0.6%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|45.36%
|2020
|N/A
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|N/A
|BGFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|324
|12
|1447
|60.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.8 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|73.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.93%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|80.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFVX % Rank
|Bonds
|104.88%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|2.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.30%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|11.93%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.82%
|98.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|97.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|93.01%
|Cash
|-5.18%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|98.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFVX % Rank
|Corporate
|96.35%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|17.19%
|Securitized
|3.65%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|13.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|100.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|100.00%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGFVX % Rank
|US
|93.54%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|4.55%
|Non US
|11.34%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|62.24%
|BGFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.84%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|6.99%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|89.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|25.89%
|BGFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|BGFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|46.15%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGFVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|4.00%
|215.00%
|84.87%
|BGFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|99.32%
|BGFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BGFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGFVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.53%
|1.77%
|10.22%
|8.13%
|BGFVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Daniel T. McMullen is a Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with GSO Capital Partners LP (“GSO”), and serves as lead Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio. Since joining Blackstone in 2002, Mr. McMullen's responsibilities have included the coordination of the group's capital markets activities for broadly distributed transactions. Mr. McMullen serves as the group's senior representative for a number of financial intermediaries. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. McMullen worked at CIBC World Markets, most recently as a Director and Senior Investment Analyst for the structured investment vehicles managed by Trimaran Advisors, L. L. C. Prior to that, Mr. McMullen was a Director in the Investment Banking Group at CIBC, specializing in the aerospace and defense industries. Before joining CIBC in 1996, Mr. McMullen was employed at The Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked in the Corporate Finance Healthcare Group. Mr. McMullen has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a BA from the University of Rochester where he graduated cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Robert Zable is a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group L.P., Senior Portfolio Manager for CCS’s U.S. CLOs, high yield separately managed accounts, and closed-end funds and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Zable serves as a member of CCS’s U.S. Syndicated Credit Investment Committee and Global Structured Credit Investment Committee. Before joining GSO in 2007, Mr. Zable was a Vice President at FriedbergMilstein LLC, where he was responsible for credit opportunity investments and junior capital origination and execution. Prior to that, Mr. Zable was a Principal with Abacus Advisors Group, a boutique restructuring and distressed investment firm. Mr. Zable began his career at JP Morgan Securities Inc., where he focused on leveraged finance in New York and London. Mr. Zable received B.S. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Gordon McKemie is a Principal of The Blackstone Group L.P. and a portfolio manager for CCS. Mr. McKemie is also responsible for the evaluation and ongoing analysis of primary and secondary fixed income investments across multiple industries. Prior to joining GSO, Mr. McKemie was an Associate in Leveraged Finance at Citigroup and an Assistant Vice President in high yield research at Barclays Capital. He began his career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. McKemie received a B.B.A. from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Mr. McKemie has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Robert Post is a Vice President of The Blackstone Group L.P. and a portfolio manager for CCS. Prior to joining GSO in 2017, Mr. Post was a Junior Portfolio Manager at BlackRock, where his responsibilities included various leveraged loan and high yield mandates. Previously, Mr. Post was an Analyst at BMO Capital Markets, where he was involved with the ongoing monitoring and structuring of leveraged finance transactions. Mr. Post began his career at MetLife Investments as a credit analyst focused on corporate bonds. Mr. Post received a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Financial Markets from Colby College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|21.18
|6.0
|3.25
