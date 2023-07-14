Daniel T. McMullen is a Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with GSO Capital Partners LP (“GSO”), and serves as lead Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio. Since joining Blackstone in 2002, Mr. McMullen's responsibilities have included the coordination of the group's capital markets activities for broadly distributed transactions. Mr. McMullen serves as the group's senior representative for a number of financial intermediaries. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. McMullen worked at CIBC World Markets, most recently as a Director and Senior Investment Analyst for the structured investment vehicles managed by Trimaran Advisors, L. L. C. Prior to that, Mr. McMullen was a Director in the Investment Banking Group at CIBC, specializing in the aerospace and defense industries. Before joining CIBC in 1996, Mr. McMullen was employed at The Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked in the Corporate Finance Healthcare Group. Mr. McMullen has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a BA from the University of Rochester where he graduated cum laude.