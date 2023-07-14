Home
mutual fund
BGFLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.53 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (BGFLX) Primary T (BGFTX) D (BGFDX) Other (BGFPX) Other (BGFVX)
Price as of:
$21.53 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (BGFLX) Primary T (BGFTX) D (BGFDX) Other (BGFPX) Other (BGFVX)
Price as of:
$21.53 +0.01 +0.05%
primary theme
Bank Loan
share class
Inst (BGFLX) Primary T (BGFTX) D (BGFDX) Other (BGFPX) Other (BGFVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.0%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

7.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

BGFLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Blackstone Floating Rate Enhanced Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management
  • Inception Date
    Jan 18, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    7388339
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel McMullen

Fund Description

BGFLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -5.8% 8.3% 6.46%
1 Yr 1.9% -12.8% 9.4% 63.95%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 59.5% 81.09%
5 Yr -2.9%* -8.4% 29.7% 81.57%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -22.9% 5.1% 91.99%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 48.57%
2020 -1.0% -4.9% 57.4% 62.17%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.4% 11.20%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -5.8% 8.3% 5.80%
1 Yr 1.9% -12.8% 24.7% 61.69%
3 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 59.5% 80.80%
5 Yr -2.9%* -8.4% 29.7% 83.46%
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGFLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -22.9% 5.1% 91.99%
2021 0.5% -6.3% 5.4% 48.93%
2020 -1.0% -4.9% 57.4% 62.17%
2019 1.0% -2.1% 2.6% 13.51%
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGFLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGFLX Category Low Category High BGFLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 26.3 M 13.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 324 12 1447 61.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.8 M -191 M 2.54 B 74.48%
Weighting of Top 10 7.93% 4.6% 91.9% 81.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  2. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  3. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  4. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  5. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  6. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  7. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  8. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  9. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%
  10. Weld North Education Llc, First Lien B 0.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFLX % Rank
Bonds 		104.88% 28.71% 161.82% 3.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.30% 0.00% 5.51% 12.63%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.82% 99.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 98.60%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 94.06%
Cash 		-5.18% -61.90% 53.95% 99.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFLX % Rank
Corporate 		96.35% 0.00% 141.23% 16.49%
Securitized 		3.65% 0.00% 91.68% 12.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 98.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 54.60% 99.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 98.95%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 98.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGFLX % Rank
US 		93.54% 14.05% 128.23% 5.24%
Non US 		11.34% 0.00% 84.20% 62.94%

BGFLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.17% 0.01% 15.84% 16.43%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.89% 89.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% 25.00%

Sales Fees

BGFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 61.54%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGFLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 4.00% 215.00% 85.61%

BGFLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGFLX Category Low Category High BGFLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.99% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGFLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGFLX Category Low Category High BGFLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.04% 1.77% 10.22% 4.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGFLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGFLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel McMullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Daniel T. McMullen is a Senior Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager with GSO Capital Partners LP (“GSO”), and serves as lead Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio. Since joining Blackstone in 2002, Mr. McMullen's responsibilities have included the coordination of the group's capital markets activities for broadly distributed transactions. Mr. McMullen serves as the group's senior representative for a number of financial intermediaries. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. McMullen worked at CIBC World Markets, most recently as a Director and Senior Investment Analyst for the structured investment vehicles managed by Trimaran Advisors, L. L. C. Prior to that, Mr. McMullen was a Director in the Investment Banking Group at CIBC, specializing in the aerospace and defense industries. Before joining CIBC in 1996, Mr. McMullen was employed at The Chase Manhattan Bank where he worked in the Corporate Finance Healthcare Group. Mr. McMullen has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and received a BA from the University of Rochester where he graduated cum laude.

Robert Zable

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Robert Zable is a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group L.P., Senior Portfolio Manager for CCS’s U.S. CLOs, high yield separately managed accounts, and closed-end funds and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Zable serves as a member of CCS’s U.S. Syndicated Credit Investment Committee and Global Structured Credit Investment Committee. Before joining GSO in 2007, Mr. Zable was a Vice President at FriedbergMilstein LLC, where he was responsible for credit opportunity investments and junior capital origination and execution. Prior to that, Mr. Zable was a Principal with Abacus Advisors Group, a boutique restructuring and distressed investment firm. Mr. Zable began his career at JP Morgan Securities Inc., where he focused on leveraged finance in New York and London. Mr. Zable received B.S. from Cornell University and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Gordon McKemie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Gordon McKemie is a Principal of The Blackstone Group L.P. and a portfolio manager for CCS. Mr. McKemie is also responsible for the evaluation and ongoing analysis of primary and secondary fixed income investments across multiple industries. Prior to joining GSO, Mr. McKemie was an Associate in Leveraged Finance at Citigroup and an Assistant Vice President in high yield research at Barclays Capital. He began his career at Lehman Brothers. Mr. McKemie received a B.B.A. from Goizueta Business School at Emory University. Mr. McKemie has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Post

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Robert Post is a Vice President of The Blackstone Group L.P. and a portfolio manager for CCS. Prior to joining GSO in 2017, Mr. Post was a Junior Portfolio Manager at BlackRock, where his responsibilities included various leveraged loan and high yield mandates. Previously, Mr. Post was an Analyst at BMO Capital Markets, where he was involved with the ongoing monitoring and structuring of leveraged finance transactions. Mr. Post began his career at MetLife Investments as a credit analyst focused on corporate bonds. Mr. Post received a B.A. in Economics with a concentration in Financial Markets from Colby College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.0 3.25

