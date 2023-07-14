Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund

mutual fund
BGEWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.67 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BGEWX) Primary Retirement (BGEZX)
BGEWX (Mutual Fund)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.67 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BGEWX) Primary Retirement (BGEZX)
BGEWX (Mutual Fund)

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.67 +0.01 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BGEWX) Primary Retirement (BGEZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund

BGEWX | Fund

$8.67

$829 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

21.3%

1 yr return

23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$829 K

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund

BGEWX | Fund

$8.67

$829 K

0.00%

-

BGEWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 17.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Ex China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    50000
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Stobart

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of emerging and frontier markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies located in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities either directly or indirectly (such as through depositary receipts or participatory notes) and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. The portfolio managers have flexibility to gain exposure to one or more emerging markets through investing in ETFs that track relevant equity indices.

The portfolio managers select companies without being constrained by the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China benchmark. The portfolio managers may reference the benchmark to set limits on the relative weighting of countries in the portfolio. The intended investment universe comprises primarily issuers located in countries with emerging market economies, with the exception of China, though the Fund may gain limited exposure to the Chinese economy, as a consequence of the indirect exposure that companies in other emerging market countries have to China. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 40 and 80 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a

non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The portfolio managers primarily employ a bottom-up stock-picking approach that seeks to make long-term investments in well-managed businesses with genuine and sustainable competitive advantages. The portfolio managers can also consider macro-economic factors when identifying potential investments. The portfolio managers seek to identify companies that are likely to generate above average growth in earnings and cash flows, based on fundamental research.

The portfolio managers may sell a holding if they determine there has been a material deterioration in the investment case or as appropriate to make other investments or meet redemptions.

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGEWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -11.0% 30.2% 1.15%
1 Yr 23.3% -12.7% 29.2% 2.04%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -30.3% 30.2% 1.02%
1 Yr 23.3% -48.9% 29.2% 1.79%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGEWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

BGEWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGEWX Category Low Category High BGEWX % Rank
Net Assets 829 K 717 K 102 B 99.62%
Number of Holdings 46 10 6734 91.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 484 K 340 K 19.3 B 99.74%
Weighting of Top 10 53.21% 2.8% 71.7% 2.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 13.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGEWX % Rank
Stocks 		94.71% 0.90% 110.97% 79.10%
Cash 		3.16% -23.67% 20.19% 39.02%
Preferred Stocks 		2.12% 0.00% 6.07% 1.28%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 17.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 5.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 17.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGEWX % Rank
Technology 		39.25% 0.00% 47.50% 1.03%
Financial Services 		16.54% 0.00% 48.86% 79.30%
Energy 		13.67% 0.00% 24.80% 1.29%
Basic Materials 		13.57% 0.00% 30.03% 6.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.49% 0.00% 48.94% 87.32%
Communication Services 		5.22% 0.00% 39.29% 82.66%
Industrials 		1.64% 0.00% 43.53% 93.66%
Consumer Defense 		1.62% 0.00% 28.13% 96.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 70.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 84.73%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 96.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGEWX % Rank
Non US 		93.74% -4.71% 112.57% 67.27%
US 		0.97% -1.60% 104.72% 44.42%

BGEWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 61.82%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 2.00% 23.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

BGEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGEWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 190.00% 0.16%

BGEWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGEWX Category Low Category High BGEWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 57.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGEWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGEWX Category Low Category High BGEWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 17.62% -1.98% 17.62% 0.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGEWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGEWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Ben Durrant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Mr. Durrant is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Team and before that he was an Investment Analyst in the Private Companies Team. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2017. He previously worked for RBS in their Group Strategy and Corporate Finance Team. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a CFA Charterholder. Ben graduated BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2012.

Mike Gush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2021

0.42

0.4%

Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×