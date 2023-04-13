The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of emerging and frontier markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index include markets that may be less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity, and regulation. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts or participatory notes, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. The portfolio managers have flexibility to gain exposure to one or more emerging markets through investing in exchange traded funds ("ETFs") that track relevant equity indices.

The portfolio managers primarily employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark. The portfolio managers may reference the benchmark to set limits on the relative weighting of countries in the portfolio. The portfolio managers can also consider macro-economic factors when identifying potential investments. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 60 and 100 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, and the Fund expects to invest significantly in Chinese companies including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.