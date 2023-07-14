Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$5.03 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    11781325
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mike Gush

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of emerging and frontier markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies located in countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The countries represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index include markets that may be less sophisticated than more developed markets in terms of participation by investors, analyst coverage, liquidity, and regulation. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts or participatory notes, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. The portfolio managers have flexibility to gain exposure to one or more emerging markets through investing in exchange traded funds ("ETFs") that track relevant equity indices.

The portfolio managers primarily employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the MSCI Emerging Markets benchmark. The portfolio managers may reference the benchmark to set limits on the relative weighting of countries in the portfolio. The portfolio managers can also consider macro-economic factors when identifying potential investments. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 60 and 100 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, and the Fund expects to invest significantly in Chinese companies including through China A shares, which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi, the official currency of China. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -11.0% 30.2% 8.68%
1 Yr 11.5% -12.7% 29.2% 30.27%
3 Yr -2.1%* -16.8% 12.9% 61.32%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 61.21%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 15.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 84.20%
2021 -6.0% -18.2% 13.6% 75.77%
2020 8.6% -7.2% 79.7% 16.93%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 19.76%
2018 -5.0% -7.2% 7.0% 86.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -30.3% 30.2% 8.07%
1 Yr 11.5% -48.9% 29.2% 27.02%
3 Yr -2.1%* -16.1% 12.9% 61.51%
5 Yr -1.4%* -9.8% 36.3% 63.46%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 14.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -50.1% 7.2% 84.20%
2021 -6.0% -18.2% 13.6% 75.77%
2020 8.6% -7.2% 79.7% 16.93%
2019 5.4% -4.4% 9.2% 19.76%
2018 -5.0% -7.2% 7.0% 88.20%

NAV & Total Return History

BGELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGELX Category Low Category High BGELX % Rank
Net Assets 5.03 B 717 K 102 B 11.51%
Number of Holdings 67 10 6734 74.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.38 B 340 K 19.3 B 9.76%
Weighting of Top 10 43.40% 2.8% 71.7% 13.44%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGELX % Rank
Stocks 		96.65% 0.90% 110.97% 58.08%
Preferred Stocks 		2.38% 0.00% 6.07% 0.51%
Cash 		0.97% -23.67% 20.19% 70.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 26.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 16.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 27.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGELX % Rank
Technology 		27.57% 0.00% 47.50% 20.05%
Financial Services 		19.84% 0.00% 48.86% 63.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.29% 0.00% 48.94% 16.04%
Basic Materials 		11.66% 0.00% 30.03% 14.62%
Energy 		9.35% 0.00% 24.80% 6.47%
Communication Services 		7.74% 0.00% 39.29% 64.81%
Industrials 		3.35% 0.00% 43.53% 85.12%
Healthcare 		1.98% 0.00% 93.26% 80.72%
Consumer Defense 		1.06% 0.00% 28.13% 97.15%
Real Estate 		0.17% 0.00% 17.15% 80.60%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 74.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGELX % Rank
Non US 		95.67% -4.71% 112.57% 50.96%
US 		0.98% -1.60% 104.72% 43.65%

BGELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.03% 41.06% 86.97%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 2.00% 12.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 38.98%

Sales Fees

BGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% 97.73%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 98.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 190.00% 12.40%

BGELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGELX Category Low Category High BGELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.74% 0.00% 12.61% 64.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGELX Category Low Category High BGELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -1.98% 17.62% 20.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mike Gush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.

Andrew Stobart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Andrew Stobart joined Baillie Gifford in 1991. He has worked in the Japanese, North American and UK Equity Teams. Prior to joining Baillie Gifford, Mr. Stobart worked for three years in investment banking in London.

Ben Durrant

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2021

0.97

1.0%

Mr. Durrant is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Team and before that he was an Investment Analyst in the Private Companies Team. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2017. He previously worked for RBS in their Group Strategy and Corporate Finance Team. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a CFA Charterholder. Ben graduated BSc (Hons) in Mathematics from the University of Edinburgh in 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

