Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$45.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.0%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.46%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.91%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|30.00%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|88.20%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|82.15%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|85.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|86.88%
|2021
|6.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|82.81%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|58.28%
|2019
|3.4%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|87.26%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|20.10%
|Period
|BGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|3.91%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|53.41%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|95.74%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|89.93%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|89.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|86.88%
|2021
|6.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|83.19%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|38.76%
|2019
|3.4%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|84.77%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|14.04%
|BGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.3 M
|199 K
|133 B
|82.57%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|9075
|50.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.1 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|83.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.03%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|69.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.55%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|59.80%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|36.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|30.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|38.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|22.36%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|26.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.60%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|4.96%
|Healthcare
|22.65%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|8.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.76%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|52.64%
|Energy
|10.45%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|1.65%
|Industrials
|8.23%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|74.89%
|Technology
|6.61%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|96.37%
|Communication Services
|5.67%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|81.50%
|Consumer Defense
|5.61%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|35.02%
|Basic Materials
|2.52%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|29.96%
|Real Estate
|1.70%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|46.59%
|Utilities
|1.18%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|64.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Non US
|50.04%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|19.49%
|US
|49.51%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|75.33%
|BGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|29.30%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|71.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.17%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|6.19%
|BGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|6.40%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.46%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|13.76%
|BGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.24%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|20.90%
|BGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.21%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|24.89%
|BGEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.527
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2011
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2008
13.66
13.7%
Brent Fredberg, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Technology Research Team. He is also on the Consumer Products Research Team, with a primary focus on household durables companies and is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to Brandes, he worked for Raytheon/Amana Appliances as a Financial Analyst and Controller. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and his BS in finance from the University of Iowa. Mr. Fredberg is a CMA (inactive). His experience began in 1994, and joined Brandes in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Ken Little, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, oversees the firm’s research efforts and investment committees. He is a member of the All-Cap and Global Large-Cap Investment Committees and is leader of the Basic Materials and Utilities Research Teams. Mr. Little is a member of the firm’s Senior Management Team and ESG Oversight Committee. Prior to Brandes, he was a Senior Accountant with KPMG. Earned BS from the University of La Verne and his MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke and is a CPA (inactive). His investment experience began in 1996, when he joined Brandes.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Ted Kim is a Senior Analyst and leader of the Industrials Research Team, specializing in coverage of the automotive and capital goods industries. He is a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee and a limited partner of the firm’s parent company. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as a Product and Manufacturing Engineer at a major U.S. automobile company. Earned his MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern) and an MS and a BS, both from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His experience began in 2000 when he joined Brandes.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
Brian Matthews, a limited partner of the firm’s parent company, is a Senior Analyst on the Telecommunications Research Team and a member of the Global Large-Cap Investment Committee. He was previously a member of the Small-Cap Investment Committee. Prior to joining Brandes, he worked as an Investment Banking Analyst with Merrill Lynch. Mr. Matthews earned his BS with concentrations in finance and management (summa cum laude) from the Wharton (Pennsylvania). His relevant experience began in 2000, and he joined Brandes in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
