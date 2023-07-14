The Global Equity Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. The Fund typically invests in companies with market capitalizations (market value of publicly traded equity securities) greater than $5 billion at the time of purchase. A foreign company is determined to be “foreign” on the basis of its domicile, its principal place of business, its primary stock exchange listing, and/or the source of its revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) measured at the time of purchase in equity securities. Equity securities include common and preferred stocks, warrants and rights. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in securities of companies located in emerging markets (including frontier markets). The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets, measured at the time of purchase, in any one company. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in any market sector, such as the financial sector or health care sector. The Global Equity Fund may invest in companies located around the world. With respect to Fund investments in any particular country, the Fund may invest up to the greater of either (a) 20% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase, or (b) 150% of the weighting of such country as represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International World (“MSCI World”) Index, measured at the time of purchase. As a result, the Fund may have significant exposure to any particular country. The Global Equity Fund will invest in at least three different countries, and invest at least 40% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) outside of the United States or, if conditions are not favorable, invest at least 30% of its total assets (measured at the time of purchase) outside of the United States. For example, if the Advisor determines that non-U.S. markets are generally overvalued compared to U.S. markets, the Fund may invest up to 70% of its total assets within the United States. The Global Equity Fund may invest from time to time in cash or short-term cash equivalent securities either as part of its overall investment strategy or for temporary defensive purposes in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. The amount of such holdings will vary and will depend on the Advisor’s assessment of the quantity and quality of investment opportunities that exist at any given time, and may at times be relatively high. Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., the Global Equity Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), uses the principles of value investing to analyze and select equity securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio. When buying equity securities, the Advisor assesses the estimated “intrinsic” value of a company based on data such as a company’s earnings, cash flow generation, and/or asset value of the underlying business. By choosing securities that are selling at a discount to the Advisor’s estimates of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor seeks to establish an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. The Advisor may sell a security when its price reaches the Advisor’s estimate of the underlying company’s intrinsic value, the Advisor believes that other investments are more attractive, or for other reasons.