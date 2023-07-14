Home
Trending ETFs

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund

mutual fund
BGCWX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.306 -0.1 -0.64%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
B (BGCWX) Primary Other (BKGCX) Inst (BGCSX) C (BGCJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund

BGCWX | Fund

$15.31

$477 M

0.05%

$0.01

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.5%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$477 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BGCWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    13410997
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Faraday

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in non-U.S. countries with developed and emerging markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies whose principal activities are in Europe, Australasia and/or the Far East. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund is not constrained with respect to market capitalization and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. In selecting companies for investment, the portfolio managers focus on issuers in both developed and emerging markets.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and retain flexibility to invest without being constrained by the MSCI EAFE benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors that may include: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 60 and 90 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries, which in recent periods has included Japan. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGCWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -15.6% 24.4% 55.05%
1 Yr 15.0% -15.2% 26.9% 66.28%
3 Yr -3.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 77.28%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 35.2% 67.61%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 58.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -49.5% -11.5% 80.74%
2021 -2.9% -11.8% 9.8% 76.87%
2020 8.2% -1.7% 22.8% 27.99%
2019 6.2% -1.0% 9.7% 40.78%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 53.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.3% 24.4% 54.82%
1 Yr 15.0% -46.8% 26.9% 63.99%
3 Yr -3.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 77.72%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 35.2% 70.77%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 54.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGCWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.9% -49.5% -11.5% 80.74%
2021 -2.9% -11.8% 9.8% 76.87%
2020 8.2% -1.7% 22.8% 27.99%
2019 6.2% -1.0% 9.7% 40.78%
2018 -4.0% -7.5% 11.0% 63.74%

NAV & Total Return History

BGCWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGCWX Category Low Category High BGCWX % Rank
Net Assets 477 M 167 K 150 B 61.24%
Number of Holdings 71 5 516 47.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 158 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 60.37%
Weighting of Top 10 29.48% 10.3% 99.1% 55.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 4.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGCWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.48% 88.72% 101.51% 26.96%
Cash 		1.53% -1.51% 11.28% 71.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 26.27%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 38.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 15.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 17.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGCWX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.88% 0.00% 46.28% 7.60%
Industrials 		19.50% 0.68% 31.28% 18.89%
Technology 		14.45% 1.51% 38.21% 76.04%
Healthcare 		14.25% 1.36% 29.58% 59.91%
Financial Services 		10.54% 0.00% 38.62% 72.12%
Communication Services 		9.63% 0.00% 41.13% 12.67%
Consumer Defense 		7.34% 0.00% 28.66% 55.07%
Basic Materials 		1.41% 0.00% 23.15% 88.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 55.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 57.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 71.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGCWX % Rank
Non US 		91.61% 70.50% 101.51% 44.47%
US 		6.87% 0.00% 25.68% 35.02%

BGCWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.01% 37.19% 88.55%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 6.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% 33.79%

Sales Fees

BGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% 88.24%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 95.42%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGCWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 7.00% 330.00% 5.73%

BGCWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGCWX Category Low Category High BGCWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.05% 0.00% 6.96% 43.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGCWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGCWX Category Low Category High BGCWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -1.69% 3.16% 45.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGCWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGCWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Faraday

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2009

12.46

12.5%

Joe Faraday, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2002. Mr. Faraday has worked as an investment manager on the European, North American, Developed Asia, and Emerging Markets Equity teams. He has been a member of the Portfolio Construction Group since 2007.

Iain Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Iain graduated BA in Modern History from Oxford University in 2000. He worked for Goldman Sachs and travelled in Asia, before joining Baillie Gifford in 2004. Most of Iain’s investment career has been focused on Emerging and Developed Asian markets and Iain is member of the Japanese specialist team. Iain is responsible for managing various specialist Developed Asia including Japan portfolios and is also a member of the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group.

Sophie Earnshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.

Moritz Sitte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Moritz Sitte, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the European Equity Team. Mr. Sitte joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Moritz graduated BSc in Business Administration from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 2009 where he took part in the Honours Elite Degree Programme. He then went on to complete an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

