NameAs of 03/15/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.67 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 156.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 03/15/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BGCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|29.32%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-31.0%
|16.1%
|77.21%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.1%
|51.7%
|66.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.9%
|28.5%
|53.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|12.6%
|71.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|BGCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|71.75%
|2022
|N/A
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|27.30%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|64.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|63.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|BGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.67 B
|100
|124 B
|30.15%
|Number of Holdings
|682
|2
|8175
|35.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|268 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|32.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.38%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|45.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Bonds
|75.57%
|-262.75%
|188.92%
|71.51%
|Cash
|18.05%
|-261.12%
|362.75%
|23.20%
|Stocks
|3.16%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|16.96%
|Other
|2.69%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|5.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.53%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|65.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|66.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Communication Services
|39.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.14%
|Technology
|28.30%
|0.00%
|33.40%
|0.97%
|Real Estate
|7.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.26%
|Financial Services
|6.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.30%
|Energy
|4.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.66%
|Basic Materials
|4.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.29%
|Healthcare
|3.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.71%
|Industrials
|3.07%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.59%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|34.54%
|Utilities
|0.74%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|55.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCIX % Rank
|US
|3.13%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|13.70%
|Non US
|0.03%
|-6.04%
|17.73%
|31.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|17.57%
|Securitized
|10.43%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|61.99%
|Government
|1.79%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|77.52%
|Derivative
|0.55%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|44.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|59.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCIX % Rank
|US
|66.12%
|-262.75%
|194.51%
|51.70%
|Non US
|9.45%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|71.91%
|BGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|32.01%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|76.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|24.14%
|BGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|BGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|156.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|83.72%
|BGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.25%
|0.00%
|18.60%
|2.76%
|BGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|BGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.80%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|22.33%
|BGCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2023
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.576
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Joshua Tarnow, Managing Director, is a member of the Corporate Credit Group within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income. He is a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Tarnow was a Senior Partner and head of Aviation and Private Investment at R3 Capital. Prior to R3, he was a Managing Director and head of the Aviation Group for Lehman Brothers' Global Principal Strategies team, which he joined in 2006. He built a unique business model that included a fleet of corporate and commercial aircraft, private equity investments, and a trading platform with positions in the credit, equity, and structured volatility markets of the aerospace sector. In 2003, Mr. Tarnow formed the Aviation Finance Group within the firm's Fixed Income Division. Earlier in his 17-year career at Lehman Brothers, Mr. Tarnow was a member of the Corporate Bond Trading Desk and traded in sectors including Industrials, Utilities, and Transportation. Mr. Tarnow earned a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 25, 2017
4.85
4.9%
Jose Aguilar is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2016 and Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2016. Previously, Jose was Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2013 and Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to this, Jose was Associate of R3 Capital Partners from 2008 to 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 25, 2017
4.85
4.9%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2014; Portfolio Manager at Goldentree Asset Management from 2013 to 2014; Analyst at Claren Road Asset Management from 2007 to 2013; Director at UBS from 2006 to 2007; Portfolio Manager at Standard Bank from 2004 to 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 25, 2017
4.85
4.9%
Carly Wilson, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Global Long Short Credit team. Before this role, she was a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Credit Team responsible for managing Bank Loan strategies. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Ms. Wilson was an Associate and trader in the US Leveraged Loans group at R3 Capital Partners. Previously, she was with Lehman Brothers for four years, most recently in the Global Principal Strategies team. Earlier, she was in Lehman Brothers' Equity and Capital Structure Arbitrage Group. Ms. Wilson earned a BS degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2021
1.03
1.0%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2007 to 2013; Associate at BlackRock, Inc. from 2004 to 2007
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.67
|3.19
