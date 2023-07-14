Dividend Investing Ideas Center
-7.2%
1 yr return
-15.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.24 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.9%
Expense Ratio 11.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of companies located in the People's Republic of China ("China").
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies located in China, regardless of where their securities are principally listed for trading. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts or participatory notes and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund may invest in any sector or industry, in issuers of any market capitalization, and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.
The Fund's investments can include securities of companies listed on exchanges located in and outside of China and include China "A" shares ("A Shares" or "China A Shares"), which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange and which are quoted in renminbi ("RMB"), the official currency of China. The Fund expects to directly access China A Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (together the "Stock Connect programs"). The Fund may in the future also directly access securities of companies through the qualified foreign investor program ("QFI," formerly the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs) or other means of access which may become available in the future. In addition, the Fund may invest in equity securities indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, participation notes, or exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), especially during extended closures of the Chinese markets.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and principally select companies without being constrained by the Fund's benchmark, the MSCI China All Shares Index. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships
with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength, and valuation. The portfolio managers employ an additional due diligence process for Chinese companies in light of the comparative immaturity of the Chinese capital markets and the status of China as an emerging market economy.
The portfolio managers seek to identify exceptional growth companies in China across a broad range of sectors with the potential to achieve the Fund's investment objective. The intended outcome is a portfolio of between 40 and 80 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The Fund intends to operate as a non-diversified fund, which means that it may invest a relatively large percentage of its assets in a small number of issuers, industries, or sectors. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social, and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices). It is expected that the Fund will hold large positions, over 5%, in a small number of companies consistent with the Fund operating as a non-diversified fund.
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BGCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|58.33%
|1 Yr
|-15.6%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|63.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|64.60%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|BGCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|40.34%
|1 Yr
|-15.6%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|46.22%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.4%
|27.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.7%
|13.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGCBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|64.60%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|BGCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.24 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|96.67%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|21
|961
|49.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.09 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|95.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.93%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|56.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGCBX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.35%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|90.68%
|Cash
|3.47%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|16.24%
|Bonds
|2.18%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|2.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|52.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|47.41%
|BGCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|11.32%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|1.75%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|40.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.17%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|73.91%
|BGCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|BGCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGCBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|BGCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|70.83%
|BGCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|BGCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGCBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|84.48%
|BGCBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Roddy graduated BSc First Class Honours in Medical Biology from the University of Edinburgh in 2006. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and European Equity Teams before joining the Emerging Markets Equity Team where he is an Investment Manager. Roddy has managed the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
