Joshua Tarnow, Managing Director, is a member of the Corporate Credit Group within BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income. He is a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Finance Portfolio Team. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Tarnow was a Senior Partner and head of Aviation and Private Investment at R3 Capital. Prior to R3, he was a Managing Director and head of the Aviation Group for Lehman Brothers' Global Principal Strategies team, which he joined in 2006. He built a unique business model that included a fleet of corporate and commercial aircraft, private equity investments, and a trading platform with positions in the credit, equity, and structured volatility markets of the aerospace sector. In 2003, Mr. Tarnow formed the Aviation Finance Group within the firm's Fixed Income Division. Earlier in his 17-year career at Lehman Brothers, Mr. Tarnow was a member of the Corporate Bond Trading Desk and traded in sectors including Industrials, Utilities, and Transportation. Mr. Tarnow earned a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990