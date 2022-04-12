Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a global, diversified portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies located in countries represented in the MSCI ACWI Index. The Fund invests in a range of companies globally. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are favorable, but, when market conditions are not favorable, the Fund invests at least 30% of its total assets in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund typically invests in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.
The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the MSCI ACWI benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 70 and 120 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|BGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BGAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGAVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|901 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|96
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|345 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGAVX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.71%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGAVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|15.09%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.77%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|14.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|12.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|10.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|6.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|3.52%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|2.83%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|2.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BGAVX % Rank
|US
|59.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|40.04%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BGAVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGAVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|BGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BGAVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BGAVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2011
10.55
10.6%
Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2011
10.55
10.6%
Malcolm is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team, having been involved with Global Alpha since the product’s inception in 2005. He became a Partner of the firm in 2011. Malcolm joined Baillie Gifford in 1999 and has spent time working in the UK Small Cap and North American Teams. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Malcolm graduated MA in Economics and History in 1998 and MLitt in Economics, Politics and Management in 1999, both from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Helen graduated BSc (Hons) in Economics from Warwick University in 2007 and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge the following year. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and has spent time working on our Developed Asia, UK, North America, Emerging Markets, and Global equity teams prior to becoming an investment manager in the US Equities team. Before coming to live and work in the UK, Helen has lived in China, South Africa, and Norway.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
