Trending ETFs

BGATX (Mutual Fund)

Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.9814 -0.06 -0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
C (BGAEX) Primary (BGALX) B (BGATX) Other (BGAKX) Inst (BGASX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$901 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BGATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Baillie Gifford Global Alpha Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Baillie Gifford Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    12602723
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spencer Adair

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing in a global, diversified portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of issuers located in countries of developed and emerging markets.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies located in countries represented in the MSCI ACWI Index. The Fund invests in a range of companies globally. The Fund ordinarily invests in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its total assets in securities of companies located outside the U.S. when market conditions are favorable, but, when market conditions are not favorable, the Fund invests at least 30% of its total assets in companies located outside the U.S. The Fund invests in equity securities either directly or indirectly, such as through depositary receipts, and may invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund typically invests in issuers with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion at the time of purchase and may participate in initial public offerings ("IPOs") and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S.

The portfolio managers employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection and select companies without being constrained by the MSCI ACWI benchmark. The portfolio managers focus on company research and the long-term outlook of companies and industries. Ideas can come from a wide variety of sources, including, but not limited to, research trips, company meetings, and relationships with industry thought leaders and academic institutions. Stock ideas are normally researched to assess a range of factors, including: long-term growth potential, geographic and industry positioning, competitive advantage, management, financial strength and valuation. The intended outcome is a diversified portfolio of between 70 and 120 growth companies with the potential to outperform the benchmark over the long term. The process can result in significant exposure to a single country or a small number of countries. The Fund aims to hold securities for long periods (typically at least 5 years), which generally results in relatively low portfolio turnover and is in line with the Fund's long-term investment outlook. Consistent with this investment outlook, the portfolio managers seek to identify companies with the potential to sustain financial growth over the long term. When assessing a company's long-term growth prospects, the portfolio managers consider a range of factors including the environmental, social and governance characteristics of the company (e.g. their assessment of the company's impact on society and the environment, purpose, values, business model, culture and operating practices).

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities quoted or denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may hold such currencies. The Fund does not expect to engage in currency hedging and thus expects to be fully exposed to currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar.

Read More

BGATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -35.6% 29.2% 69.69%
1 Yr 16.3% 17.3% 252.4% 8.75%
3 Yr -4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 12.17%
5 Yr -4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.56%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -24.3% 957.1% 13.71%
2021 -3.5% -38.3% 47.1% 27.18%
2020 8.8% -54.2% 0.6% 97.17%
2019 5.8% -76.0% 54.1% 8.05%
2018 -7.0% -26.1% 47.8% 34.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -35.6% 29.2% 69.91%
1 Yr 16.3% 11.4% 252.4% 8.30%
3 Yr -4.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 11.44%
5 Yr -4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.56%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -24.3% 957.1% 13.71%
2021 -3.5% -33.1% 47.1% 27.31%
2020 8.8% -44.4% 1.8% 97.44%
2019 5.8% -6.5% 54.1% 16.54%
2018 -7.0% -14.4% 47.8% 53.91%

NAV & Total Return History

BGATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BGATX Category Low Category High BGATX % Rank
Net Assets 901 M 199 K 133 B 41.23%
Number of Holdings 96 1 9075 32.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 345 M -18 M 37.6 B 32.16%
Weighting of Top 10 27.04% 9.1% 100.0% 72.77%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BGATX % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 61.84% 125.47% 48.02%
Cash 		0.71% -174.70% 23.12% 47.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 83.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 85.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 81.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 82.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGATX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.70% 0.00% 38.42% 23.79%
Technology 		15.09% 0.00% 49.87% 84.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.77% 0.00% 40.94% 30.62%
Healthcare 		14.60% 0.00% 35.42% 45.37%
Communication Services 		12.92% 0.00% 57.66% 9.36%
Basic Materials 		10.15% 0.00% 38.60% 10.24%
Industrials 		6.82% 0.00% 44.06% 66.63%
Consumer Defense 		3.52% 0.00% 73.28% 78.74%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 39.48% 35.90%
Energy 		2.60% 0.00% 21.15% 49.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 97.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BGATX % Rank
US 		59.25% 0.13% 103.82% 70.93%
Non US 		40.04% 0.58% 99.46% 24.23%

BGATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 44.27% 87.57%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.82% 17.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 42.16%

Sales Fees

BGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 97.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 395.00% 25.23%

BGATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BGATX Category Low Category High BGATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 3.26% 82.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BGATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BGATX Category Low Category High BGATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -4.27% 12.65% 66.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BGATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BGATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spencer Adair

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Spencer joined Baillie Gifford in 2000 and is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team. He became a Partner in 2013 and has also spent time working in the Fixed Income, Japanese, European and UK Equity Teams. Spencer graduated BSc in Medicine from the University of St Andrews in 1997, followed by two years of clinical training in Edinburgh.

Malcolm MacColl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Malcolm is an Investment Manager in the Global Alpha Team, having been involved with Global Alpha since the product’s inception in 2005. He became a Partner of the firm in 2011. Malcolm joined Baillie Gifford in 1999 and has spent time working in the UK Small Cap and North American Teams. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Malcolm graduated MA in Economics and History in 1998 and MLitt in Economics, Politics and Management in 1999, both from the University of St Andrews.

Helen Xiong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Helen graduated BSc (Hons) in Economics from Warwick University in 2007 and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge the following year. She joined Baillie Gifford in 2008 and has spent time working on our Developed Asia, UK, North America, Emerging Markets, and Global equity teams prior to becoming an investment manager in the US Equities team. Before coming to live and work in the UK, Helen has lived in China, South Africa, and Norway.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

